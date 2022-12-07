ONTARIO — Ontario High School is seeking a “request for proposals for engineering services” related to “seismic rehabilitation” for its gym facility.
This request was issued on Nov. 28 and the due date for bids is Dec. 20.
ONTARIO — Ontario High School is seeking a “request for proposals for engineering services” related to “seismic rehabilitation” for its gym facility.
This request was issued on Nov. 28 and the due date for bids is Dec. 20.
According to documents outlining the parameters for the bidding process, the Ontario School District “was awarded $2,460,345 for the design and construction of Ontario High School Gym Seismic Rehabilitation.”
The school’s gymnasium was built in the 1950s and was constructed “as part of the original construction.” The space also included: classrooms, an auditorium, library and administrative offices.
The contract administrator for this project is Bob Bennett, Facilities Manager for Ontario School District.
According to the bid announcement, the scope of the project encompasses performing a “seismic evaluation of the building per American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Standard 41-17” which is for the evaluation of existing structures. Based on the findings, the district wants to “develop rehabilitation and mitigation strategies” that conform to ASCE 41-17 and “the 2019 Oregon Structural Specialty Code (OSSC).”
The district is seeking to “rehabilitate the building” and “meet the rehabilitative objective of ‘immediate occupancy.’”
The Argus reached out to Bennett to find out more, he replied in an email received on Dec. 2, in the message he also confirmed that the funds to cover this project are due to the District being awarded a Seismic Rehabilitation Grant.
“The work being done will be to the existing structure and the layout, footprint, and functionality will remain as it currently is when the work is done, but it will be reinforced to withstand seismic activity and a safer facility,” said Bennett.
Proposals are currently being accepted by the District, the closing date for this request for proposals is Dec. 20 and should be submitted to: Ontario School District Office, Attention: Bob Bennett, Facilities Manager, 195 SW Third Ave. Ontario, OR 97914.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.