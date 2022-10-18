'Seconds do matter on this'

This rock sits in front of the Vale Elementary School, where the Vale School Board meets in the conference room at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — On Oct. 12, the Vale School Board met for the monthly board meeting to discuss a variety of topics, including an abundance of policies. Among these was one related to opioid overdoses that will come back before the board in November.

With the increase of opioid usage and overdoses, the Oregon Department of Education has advised school districts to discuss a policy regarding Narcan kits. Narcan, also called Naloxone, is an inhalable opioid reversal medication.



Tags

Load comments