VALE — On Oct. 12, the Vale School Board met for the monthly board meeting to discuss a variety of topics, including an abundance of policies. Among these was one related to opioid overdoses that will come back before the board in November.
With the increase of opioid usage and overdoses, the Oregon Department of Education has advised school districts to discuss a policy regarding Narcan kits. Narcan, also called Naloxone, is an inhalable opioid reversal medication.
Currently, the Vale School Districts policies do not allow such kits on the school campus.
The board discussed Policy JHCD/JCHDA. This would allow administrators and teachers at the middle and high schools to have Narcan kits on hand in case of an emergency.
Student Resource Officer Derrick Peasley was in attendance to share some information with the board members, utilizing his experience with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department.
He explained that a person can not overdose on Narcan; as such, it is considered safe to administer as much as needed to save one’s life.
Peasley further explained that the worst situation he has seen was an allergic reaction to the opioid reversal medication.
He expressed his concern over the growth of opioid overdoses, and even explained that people are beginning to make the drug at home, and are now marketing a new type of fentanyl that is becoming a rising concern.
Peasley expressed his gratitude that Vale hasn’t been infiltrated by this new variation of fentanyl.
When it comes to reversing an opioid overdose, he said, “seconds do matter on this.”
The board discussed the possibility of having a small group of administrators and teachers getting certified to administer a Narcan kit, with only those certified employees having knowledge of the locations of the kits.
However, they also discussed the importance of time in these situations, referring to Peasley’s statement about how seconds matter.
As a result, the board considered the possibility of having the option for every employee to get certified to administer the Narcan kit.
Vale High School Principal Lucas Tackman even stated that he has known of administrators carrying Narcan kits in their pockets in order to be prepared for a situation at all times.
Both parties involved in administering the Narcan kits are protected by the Good Samaritan Law.
According to that, if someone is overdosing and a person provides medical assistance in the form of naloxone, both parties are protected from being charged with drug possession.
At the conclusion of the discussion, the board appeared to be in favor of passing the policy, with Chairman Jason Chamberlain stating, “seems like a no-brainer to me.”
The policy will come back to the board members for a second reading at the November meeting, along with the other policies that were presented to the board for their first reading during the October board meeting.
