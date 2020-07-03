VALE — Nyssa and Vale residents interested on serving on their respective city councils can now file for election. Candidate packets are available at those City Halls.

On the Nyssa City Council, the terms of Ron Edmondson, Robert DeLeon, Susan Walker-Riley and Patricia Esplin expire at the end of this year, according to Marla Roberts, city recorder. Three terms are for four years and one is for two years.

People filing for seats in Nyssa must be a qualified voter of Oregon and have been a resident of the city for six months prior to becoming a candidate.

The filing deadline is Aug. 20.

In Vale, seats now held by Leighton Keller and Todd Fuller are up for election and are four-year terms, as well as that Mayor Mike McLaughlin, according to staff at City Hall. The mayor’s term is two years.

Candidates must have lived within the city one year.

The filing deadline is Aug. 27.

