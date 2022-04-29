ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Dan Cummings for assuming the role of interim city manager during its meeting on Tuesday night. However, the council was not in agreement about how to conduct the search for a new city manager and whether to change the job description first, resulting in no action taken on that matter.
During the interim, Cummings will wear two hats, continuing in the role of director for Community Development. This combined hourly wage for the two positions would be $112.19 ($45.66 for his current role and $66.19 an hour for the city manager role); however, the MOU states Cummings will only make $65 an hour until he goes back to being only the director. A financial analysis explains that the combined wage “results in a savings of $47.19 plus payroll taxes per hour.” It will be split in half between Administrative and Community Development departments, resulting in cost savings for both.
The agreement between the city and Cummings states that the recruitment process has begun to find a replacement city manager with the need for a pro tem until one is found. However, that process was stymied during Tuesday’s meeting after May Swihart, assistant to the city manager and human resources manager, informed the council about the results of the recruitment firms she had contacted.
She said she had reached out to 12 firms from a list that former City Manager Adam Brown had given her, per the council’s direction at its last meeting. Of those, Swihart only heard back from two; one said it was currently too busy to take on any other clients, and the other was Prothman, one of the firms used in the search for the last city manager.
Swihart said Prothman’s proposal to conduct the search would cost $20,500 and that it came with a guarantee that it would find a candidate in the first year. If the candidate did not stay on, it would work out finding a replacement at no cost. Swihart said Prothman would meet with the council and staff to discuss job descriptions and other details before launching a nationwide search. The firm would take care of all details from coordinating advertising to the interview process, Swihart explained, noting money to pay them could come from the savings of having Cummings in the pro tem role.
Mayor Riley Hill said, “the world has changed,” mentioning online job marketing. He said the council should considered using that to advertise locally for the position before hiring a headhunter firm.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez wanted to talk more about the search, to which Hill responded, “We have lots of time and there is no legal obligation to force us to do something. This happened before,” he said noting that City Recorder Tori Barnett had served in the interim role for more than a year.
“It was 26 months,” Barnett commented.
She served as interim city manager after Jay Henry’s departure in March of 2014 until June of 2016 when Brown was found.
It’s noteworthy that during that time, the city spent nearly $42,000 overall on finding someone to fill the role. During that time, the council hired Prothman, which found a candidate who rejected the job offer. The council then opted to conduct an in-house search, which turned up 25 applicants but none who the council wanted. The council then hired Slavin Management Consultants was hired in 2015, ultimately finding Brown by June of 2016.
Melendrez asked Hill what the downfall was of conducting a search now, to which Hill replied, “Money.”
“And we don’t have any,” Melendrez asked.
Hill commented that, yes, the city had money, but added that with the new technology and local advertising, “you never know who might pop up.”
Councilor John Kirby commented that he would feel better if the council had a formal plan, developing a process to conduct the search without a firm, then review the success.
“It doesn’t mean we can’t come back to Prothman,” Kirby said.
Melendrez said he wanted the council to go ahead with hiring Prothman adding, “the sooner the better.”
Councilor Michael Braden echoed Melendrez, adding, “I don’t believe time is our friend.”
Braden further stated that Brown gave the city his guidance on finding a firm and that now Swihart had made a proposal on that.
Hill looked for a consensus to proceed or delay, with other comments being added.
Councilor Sam Baker said he was “in no hurry to jump into something for thirty grand.” Melendrez countered saying the faster they started the process with hiring a firm, the faster they might find the most highly qualified candidate for the city, adding that the city doing it on their own was “fiddling our fingers trying to figure it out.”
Councilor Susann Mills commented that Prothman had been used during her previous time on the council and she felt they did an excellent job, noting that it would be a timely process no matter who handled it and that now was probably the best time to start.
Braden noted he wanted to reiterate hiring Protham “sooner than later.”
Hill then said it appeared the council was split and they should wait until Council President Ken Hart could weigh in at the next meeting, as he was not there.
