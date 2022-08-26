A semi trailer provided for use by the Homeward Bound program by Kam-Way Transportation is pictured at Fruitland Community Park on Wednesday. Three such trailers with information about the search for Michael “Monkey” Vaughan are beginning to make their way around the country in active freight service.
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff addresses a news conference about the introduction of Michael’s trailers Wednesday afternoon, with local law enforcement officials and members of Michael’s family present for the introduction.
FRUITLAND — On Wednesday afternoon, Fruitland Community Park hosted a news conference attended by law enforcement officials from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, as well as city and county officials. The gathering was to unveil semi trailers prepared for the purpose of raising public awareness in the search for Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who was last seen near his Fruitland home more than a year ago.
The trailer shown during the presentation is one of three trailers provided by Kam-Way Transportation to seek information about the disappearance, in cooperation with the Washington State Patrol’s “Homeward Bound” program.
In announcing the partnership, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said the case remains “unfinished business for his department’s officers."
“We haven’t stopped … Our investigation remains very, very active,” he said.
According to Huff, more than 30 search warrants have been served and hundreds of hours of security camera footage have been investigated in the case.
“We’ve logged tens of thousands of hours as we continue to work this case. Our department has processed over 1,200 leads, many of which we’ve been able to clear, many of which we are still working on," he said. "We’ve had a lot of law enforcement across the entire country and internationally help us chase down some of these leads.”
As of press time, the chief said Michael’s family is not a focus of the investigation, as they have remained cooperative with law enforcement throughout.
Huff expressed cautious optimism for the trailers’ role in helping find Michael, as they traverse the nation’s highways.
“We believe that the continued distribution of this story will generate more attention and more tips, and help us get some resolution to this case. There’s no tip that’s too small or benign that we won’t investigate.”
According to Washington State Amber Alert Coordinator Carri Gordon, the Homeward Bound program started by late Washington State Trooper Renee Padgett.
“This program was Renee’s vision,” said Gordon. “It was brought to fruition in 2006 with, then, Gordon Transportation, and with Gordon the program … at one time the program featured 27 children. Each child had between three and five trailers traveling around the country with Gordon at that time … I’m here to continue with Renee’s passion and so we’re very excited to be able to partner with Idaho and bring some more attention to Michael’s case and to help his family spread the word and get information about Michael.”
These trailers will be seen around the country as part of this partnership. According to Kam Sihota, CEO of Kam-Way, his company presently has 15 trucks set aside to feature the images of missing children nationwide.
When asked what besides Michael’s image the trailers will carry, Sihota said on this day the example displayed contained a shipment of ice cream. He said these will otherwise carry Kam-Way’s normal freight as they deliver the message that the search continues.
The trucks typically travel across the western U.S., according to Sihota.
Huff did not comment on the status of the search, except to say that his department is presently actively pursuing multiple leads.
Michael’s parents, Brandi Neal and Tyler Vaughan, were among family members present and sought to urge the public again to come forward with information they may have regarding his disappearance. To Michael, his mother's message remains, “You’re coming home.”
The partnership includes the participation of Truckers Against Trafficking, the Washington Trucking Associations and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Huff also expressed gratitude to area media outlets for their continuing coverage of the search.
“We can’t thank you enough for continuing your coverage of this case, as we know how much it’s impacted this community and the family,” he said.
Michael “Monkey” Vaughan went missing from his Fruitland home at the age of 5, He was last seen on July 27, 2021. A reward fund is more than $52,000. Individuals with information in the case are encouraged to call the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 642-6006.
