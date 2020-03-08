WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As fears surrounding the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) continue to spread, local school districts shared with the Argus how they plan to keep it out of their classrooms. Following is a sample of their responses.
Oregon
Ontario schools
In Ontario, Superintendent Nicole Albisu’s letter to parents on March 2 not only reminds them what to do to prevent the spread of disease, but also to be aware of their employers’ sick leave and telecommuting policies and to stock up on essentials in case they end up needing to stay home and limit contact with others for weeks at a time.
“Please know we are taking preventative measures to maintain the health and safety of both the students and employees in our classrooms,” said Albisu in her letter. “If you have any questions, please feel free to contact your child’s school or our district office.”
Nyssa schools
Nyssa Superintendent Darren Johnson referred to the District’s website, which outlines the procedure to be followed by the District in case Coronavirus comes their way.
“To be clear: All confirmed cases will be handled seriously by the local public health department,” according to the website. “They will complete a contact investigation. If our students, or any students that attended an event, were exposed to a confirmed or presumptive case, their families would be contacted directly or the school would be contacted to notify us of the exposure.”
Vale schools
Vale Superintendent Alisha McBride said her team has notified parents, and is assuring that those with access to the district’s social media is informed as well.
“We [sent] a letter home with all students on Monday,” said McBride. We also made a post on our District [Facebook] page, which copied and pasted the message in the letter and provided links to resources.”
Idaho
New Plymouth schools
New Plymouth School District Superintendent David Sotutu pointed to a letter he issued to parents on March 5, which notes that no known cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Idaho as of its issuance.
“The New Plymouth School District will continue to monitor the health of our students and staff,” said Sotutu in the letter. “We are also monitoring reports from the Idaho State Department of Health and Welfare (IDH&W), which reports: ‘The individual risk in Idaho is low at this time.’”
Fruitland schools
In Fruitland, Superintendent Teresa Fabricius is reminding parents to stay in the loop by signing up for an account with the Fruitland School District’s ‘Parent Portal’ notification system, if they have not done so already, and not to hesitate in reaching out to the District.
“We are reviewing our attendance policies and will notify you if changes are made in response to changing conditions,” said Fabricius in her letter to parents..
Payette schools
Payette Superintendent Robin Gilbert said she is working with her staff to review common practices to ensure proper handwashing and ensuring custodial staff know how to clean facilities, and surfaces frequently touched by students and staff alike, properly. Gilbert said this is a conversation that is had every year, but with the Coronavirus situation is one made even more pressing.
Weiser schools
Weiser Superintendent Wade Wilson said the district is looking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as it makes recommendations. Wilson notes the Centers have not recommended closing school sites or restricting school activities, to date.
In a letter to parents, Wilson and School Nurse Karma Laan urge parents to keep in mind that this isn’t the only thing going around.
“Please keep in mind that this is the typical season when influenza and other respiratory germs are circulating,” according to the letter. “The Weiser School District will continue to monitor the health of our students and staff throughout this season and the remainder of the school year. Should we have a confirmed case of COVID-19 we will take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
Corey Evan is a reporter at the Independent-Enterprise and Argus Observer. He can be reached at (208) 642-5258 or by emailing coreye@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
