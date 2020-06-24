FRUITLAND — On Tuesday afternoon, Treasure Valley Classical Academy announced that Anderson Construction Company of Idaho was selected to complete the work for multiple projects that encompass Phase 1 of its expansion plan.
Phase 1 of the TVCA expansion includes renovation of the Fruitland Electric Office Building for temporary classrooms, a new elementary playground and upgrades to the gymnasium in the Fruitland Olde School building.
TVCA opened its doors in the fall of 2019 hosting kindergarten through sixth grade in the Fruitland Olde School building, which was renovated over the summer. Starting in the 2020-2021 school year, TVCA will offer seventh grade, with the middle school to be temporarily housed in the Fruitland Electric building.
During a previous virtual town hall in May, Lambert said that Phase 2 of the school’s expansion includes building a new building in the Fruitland Electric space that will permanently house the middle school. Lambert said he hopes to have that completed by fall of 2021.
The new elementary playground will replace TVCA’s need to use the Fruitland Community Park, which the city allowed them to use for recess last year. While conveniently located, using the public park for recess meant that every student had to cross SW 3rd Street for access to the park.
In the 2019-2020 school year, TVCA opened the year with an enrollment of 311 students. Set to expand by one grade level starting next year, Lambert said TVCA has a 99% student and 100% faculty retention rate for next year, and about 120 new students signed up to join in the fall.
The 2020-2021 school year will also include the introduction of sports for the charter school, with cross country, volleyball, basketball and soccer planned, and fine arts will be added to the extracurricular lineup.
