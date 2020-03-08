FRUITLAND — With screens in the pockets, backpacks and lockers of practically every tech-savvy teenager, the worry that those screens could suck any of them into trouble has the Fruitland School District taking action to keep their students safe. Superintendent Teresa Fabricius is inviting all its parents and guardians to a special screening of the film, “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fruitland Middle School.
“The Tuesday evening showing is an opportunity to view the film before your child sees it,” according to Fabricius. “This will allow you to discuss the film with your student after they have viewed it, or to opt your student out of the film if you don’t feel it is right for your child.”
In addition, Mark Dalton, an investigator in the Office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, will be present at Fruitland Middle to discuss with parents some of the issues teenagers face as they use social media and why/how to keep track of their child’s screen time.
Attorney General Wasden urges parents to learn what they can to help manage their child’s screen time.
“Education is the best tool for protecting our children in the digital age,” said Wasden in a news release. “I invite parents to attend so they can familiarize themselves with this issue and take the necessary steps at home to keep their children out of harm’s way.”
The film will be shown to Fruitland Middle and Fruitland High School students the following day, March 11.
Because they feel all parents need to see the film, the District is encouraging parents to attend by having a drawing for a one-year pass, for two people, to all high school and middle school home athletic events in the 2020-21 school year.
“Also, your middle school or high school student may be eligible for extra credit opportunity, based on your attendance at the movie,” said Fabricius.
After the screening, an optional discussion is planned for the evening. Refreshments will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.