School supply giveaway on Sunday

ONTARIO — Just in time for back-to-school shopping, comes an opportunity for some free supplies, including a backpack. On Sunday, Ontario’s local Verizon retailer, TCC, will be one of 750 participating stores giving away up to 150 backpacks filled with school supplies. Any leftovers will be donated to local schools, according to a news release from Round Room LLC.
The giveaway is from 1 to 4 p.m. and backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, a ruler, folders and glue. One each will be given to each child present on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last, the release states.
The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has been an annual event for TCC since 2013 and overall the national retailer has donated 1.2 million backpacks with supplies.
This year, TCC will also award three students with $10,000 scholarships; however, further details were not included in the news release.
“The start of the school year is an exciting time, and we are thrilled to support the education of the youth in our communities through our School Rocks Backpack Giveaway,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “By providing families across the country with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set children up for success.”
In its news release, Round Room pointed out spending data from the National Retail Federation, which states American families with school-aged children spent an average of $789 on school supplies in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.