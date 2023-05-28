Youth and adults take advantage of open swim time at the Vale Swimming Pool in July of 2022. The pool is at 316 Main St. S. For more information, including cost, schedule and swim lessons, visit https://bit.ly/Vale_Pool or phone (541) 473-3914.
Local children are seen having fun at the splash pad in Fruitland City Park in June 2018. The splash pads are open for the summer, typically being activated by city staff around May 1 according to City Administrator Stuart Grimes. He says the city splash pads remain active until mid-September depending on the weather.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With the Memorial Day holiday comes the opening of several aquatic facilities across the Western Treasure Valley.
While the indoor pool is open year-round in Payette and open swim is on for the weekend. Its outdoor pool should be opening soon, but information was not available as of press time on Friday. The pool facilities are at Kiwanis Park, 400 S. Sixth St.. For more information on the pool, visit https://bit.ly/45v0KTH or phone (208) 642-6030.
