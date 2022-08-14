ONTARIO — “Playing softball at TVCC is a blessing, but we want our kids back on our campus.”
That was the final message delivered to the Ontario City Council on Tuesday regarding the status of the Ontario Softball/Baseball Complex being built at the Ontario Middle School. The message came from Ontario School District Athletic Director Josh Mink, who attended the meeting to talk to the council following a back-to-school meeting for athletes and their parents.
The council already had heard from Fran Halcom, who spearheaded the endeavor for new fields several years ago, as well as from Ontario Recreation District Executive Director Andrew Maeda about the importance of the fields.
Additionally, during her presentation, Halcom asked the city to help Friends of Ontario Softball with some additional funding to help pay for other needs — specifically, backstops — to get the fields up and going.
For years, the softball team has been allowed to utilize three of the fields at the Heinz Ore-Ida Sports Complex at Treasure Valley Community College. However, the goal for several years now, has been to open a complex at the Ontario Middle School to serve both softball and baseball players. A structure already has been built for a concession stand, restrooms, storage and press box. But since 2018, Fran Halcom has been working to get the Tigers back to an area more centrally located to the high school.
The initial goal was to have the fields done in time for spring of 2021, but as with many things, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in those plans.
Halcom explained to the council on Tuesday how the project was started due to not having enough fields for ballplayers, noting that bussing them to Fruitland was costing the school district extra money. She further explained that the fields will not only benefit the Ontario School District, but the community as a whole. The way: putting them to use for recreational tournaments hosted by the Rec District, with tournaments having the potential to generate a lot of revenue to the community. This would included through lodging, dining and retail shopping.
“It could be an opportunity for prospecting newcomers,” Halcom said.
She said the backstops for the facility would cost $25,000 — a cost that has not gone up due to inflation — and that any amount would be appreciated.
“This is getting closer to finish,” Halcom said. “And believe it or not, it has been a hard road.”
She spelled out how they had received nearly $41,000 in grant funding and that along with three fundraisers had generated $85,700 in funds for the facility. All of that was put into the building, which also has donations for windows, doors, paint, painting, a roof and sprinklers.
The majority of the building was done during the pandemic, Halcom noted, adding, “Thank God, or it would [cost] more now.”
There is still some money in the bank, however, Halcom said that costs are starting to rise during inflation. Furthermore, she said getting bids has been a challenge, noting that the asphalt alone came in at $150,000 on the last bid.
“We’re making changes to cut costs, but want the building to be here for a long time,” she said.
Mink noted that even though they were in year four of the project, it still feels like year one, due to delays from the pandemic.
He told the council that once the fields are completed, the district would take care of maintaining the fields.
“We’re excited,” he said.
They have some of the smaller items in hand, including foul poles, safety railing for the fencing, the pitching rubber and bases. However, Mink noted, it’s the “big-ticket items that take longer to get,” noting that included the backstops and diamond dust.
He said that Ontario School District would do anything to help support the project.
“Fran Halcom has worked really, really hard on this,” Mink said.
When Maeda spoke to the council in support of finding funding for the fields, he noted that the Rec District “fully supports” the plan and why.
“It’s going to help us grow our program significantly,” he said.
He then talked about how when he played Little League as a youth, there was “a ton of parent and community involvement.”
“We want to get back to that,” he said, noting that it would be “an economic driver for the community.”
Currently the Rec District only has access to four ball fields — two at Beck-Kiwanis Park and two at TVCC. However, there are 34 teams with about 360 kids, so that makes scheduling challenging. Maeda further noted that due to more space to play, Payette Recreation District has 123 teams, which pay $400 a piece each season. He said how in one year, hosting an 8-day tournament and five weeks of youth and adult softball leagues generated $89,000 in Payette, and noted that sports complexes in cities like Caldwell, “can run off of those.”
Mayor Riley Hill told Halcom he had reviewed the plans, noting, “I salute what you’re doing.”
He said he loved collaborations, but noted that he also suspected if the city could find any funding it would likely be given incrementally.
Further, he stated that he knew the council wanted to see the city grow.
The council gave a nod of approval for Mink to obtain a memorandum of understanding from the Ontario School District so they could consider it as an action item for the next meeting.
