This photo shows the Ontario School District office. According to data from the Oregon Department of Education, Ontario had the most Hispanic/Latino students of any other district in Malheur County during the 2020-21 school year. In contrast, the majority of its teachers are white.
ONTARIO — The Ontario School District Board of Directors voted unanimously on Monday night for schools within the district to return to a five-day work week starting on March 28. This will follow the conclusion of spring break, which is a week prior.
The board approved moving schools into a four-day asynchronous learning week in November of 2021.
Ontario School District Director Eric Evans told the board that students have gone without a lot during the pandemic over the past two years, including high school sports. He also said that he has seen a decrease in his son’s quality of learning the past two years. Evans said after doing research on the matter regarding education quality in shorter weeks, he wanted the district to get back to a five-day week.
Ontario School Board Director Craig Geddes said he agreed with Evans, adding that he was also leaning toward a five-day work week.
Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu said teachers have expressed concern to her about lesson planning if the district returns to a five day work week. She said teachers in the district are currently using Fridays to do lesson planning and for professional development sessions with staff.
She also said there are still about 30 students and teachers combined, who are still in quarantine due to COVID-19 and who have not been able to return to school in-person.
The board of directors also heard from parent Ken Hart during the public comment session expressed concern about the district continuing on with a five-day work week. He asked the board to establish goals that schools would have to meet if they decided to continue with a four-day work week.
Albisu asked the board if the district returns to a five-day work week that it happen after spring break. She said this would give herself and staff time to prepare teachers and to update school schedules.
Ontario School Board Chairman Tom Greco asked if there was a motion to return to a five-day work week with Albisu’s suggestion.
Geddes put forth the motion, which was seconded by Evans.
Albisu also gave a brief update during her superintendent’s report about mask wearing. She said an announcement was made earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Education that in-door mask wearing would end in all settings, including schools on March 12, instead of March 19. The date has been continuously moved up over the past week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.