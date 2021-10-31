Ontario School District School board recognizes district students of the month Virtual presentation Argus Observer Oct 31, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. ONTARIO — The Ontario School District Board virtually recognized students for the month of October from all the district’s schools during its regular board meeting on Oct. 25.Following is the list of students at their respective schools and who presented the recognitions:Aiken Elementary School: Rider Shrum and Jessica Grindle, presented by Principal Tobey Huddleston;Alameda Elementary School: Seiji Hata and Kiera Martinez, presented by Principal Andrea Buccholz;Cairo Elementary School: Sebastian Hallos and Ariany Hernandez, presented by Principal Jenny Dayton;May Roberts Elementary School: Nelly Zapico Hernandez and “Abel” Jorge Sanchez, presented by Associate Principal Scott Poncy;Pioneer Elementary School: Phoebe Wilcox and William Lopez, presented by Principal Erin O’Hara-Rines;Ontario Middle School: Ben Clark and Parker Thede, presented by Principal Lisa Longoria; andOntario High School: Monique Harvey and Ruben Hernandez, presented by Athletic Director Josh Mink and Teen Parent Program Coordinator/Ontario High School Teacher Connie Limbaugh Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ontario Student Elementary School School Education Coordinator Josh Mink Parent Roberts Elementary School Following Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
