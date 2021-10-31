ONTARIO The Ontario School District Board virtually recognized students for the month of October from all the district’s schools during its regular board meeting on Oct. 25.

Following is the list of students at their respective schools and who presented the recognitions:

Aiken Elementary School: Rider Shrum and Jessica Grindle, presented by Principal Tobey Huddleston;

Alameda Elementary School: Seiji Hata and Kiera Martinez, presented by Principal Andrea Buccholz;

Cairo Elementary School: Sebastian Hallos and Ariany Hernandez, presented by Principal Jenny Dayton;

May Roberts Elementary School: Nelly Zapico Hernandez and “Abel” Jorge Sanchez, presented by Associate Principal Scott Poncy;

Pioneer Elementary School: Phoebe Wilcox and William Lopez, presented by Principal Erin O’Hara-Rines;

Ontario Middle School: Ben Clark and Parker Thede, presented by Principal Lisa Longoria; and

Ontario High School: Monique Harvey and Ruben Hernandez, presented by Athletic Director Josh Mink and Teen Parent Program Coordinator/Ontario High School Teacher Connie Limbaugh

Tags

Load comments