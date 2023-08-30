NYSSA — The Nyssa School Board of Directors finalized the contract with former superintendent Don Grotting this month. His new title is compliance director and it will cost the district $10,000 a month plus airfare.
Grotting currently lives in Arizona. It is anticipated that he will travel to Nyssa weekly, he said in a phone interview this morning. As such, the district will reimburse Grotting’s airfare from Arizona to Boise. Additionally, the contract states that it is expected Grotting will have to travel to Salem. In those cases, the district will reimburse not only airfare, but also "vehicle rental expense, meals, and lodging at the the district rate.”
During the phone interview, Grotting said a round trip from Arizona costs somewhere between $70 and $200. For rental and mileage costs, he said, “I don’t charge any mileage to and from the airport, I’m not charging a rental car because I’m borrowing my in-laws' car.”
However, for his trips to Salem he will charge mileage, but not for a place to stay, saying he has friends there he can stay with. Grotting said he is trying to save the school money, by not charging for meals or a place to stay or flying to Salem.
“Sometimes I don’t fly into the Arizona airport,” Grotting said.
He instead sometimes flies to a different airport if it is cheaper. During his time in Nyssa, he will be staying with his in-laws in a continuous effort to save the school money.
Grotting said he will try to be in Nyssa weekly but sometimes other plans he has had get in the way. He is typically booking his flight two to three weeks in advance.
Grotting’s term of employment is indefinite and at-will. Per the contract, he can resign any time from his position and district is able to terminate the agreement at anytime, with or without good cause.
Grotting started in July and will get PERS benefits for his duration with the district. Per the contract, the district will contribute to the the Public Employees Retirement Plan on his behalf, with Grotting waiving all the health and life insurance the district provides.
As compliance director, Grotting will “provide oversight of Employer’s operations and mentor Employer’s interim superintendent, administrators, and principals,” according to the contract. Another one of Grotting's duties will be overseeing the district's federal programs.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Grotting said he will be “making sure the district is adhering to all the rule regulations and requirements that a school district needs to do to be in compliance, whether it is with the Department of Education, state or federal regulations.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.