NYSSA — The Nyssa School Board of Directors finalized the contract with former superintendent Don Grotting this month. His new title is compliance director and it will cost the district $10,000 a month plus airfare.

Grotting currently lives in Arizona. It is anticipated that he will travel to Nyssa weekly, he said in a phone interview this morning. As such, the district will reimburse Grotting’s airfare from Arizona to Boise. Additionally, the contract states that it is expected Grotting will have to travel to Salem. In those cases, the district will reimburse not only airfare, but also "vehicle rental expense, meals, and lodging at the the district rate.”



