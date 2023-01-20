Sayama opens its doors in Ontario today

ONTARIO
Since Ogawa’s moved to Fruitland last year, David Sullivan has spent time working out how to repurpose the building which used to be its host. With the help of Rachel Wilson, he found that the answer could only be a new Japanese restaurant.
Today marks the grand opening of Sayama Grill on East Idaho Avenue. According to Sullivan, the restaurant’s name is a nod to Ontario’s sister city; Osakasayama, Japan.
“My mother and father were integral in establishing that … in ’74,” said Sullivan in a phone interview Wednesday. “We met many friends through that, and have been fortunate to travel there a few times, and have a lot of friends that have come back the other way and stayed with us. We’ve had a very strong connection with the Sister City Organization throughout the years.”
He said the new restaurant is a means of “reintroducing” Japanese cuisine to Ontario.
“We established our own menu entirely; We didn’t want to just be like the folks who were there before … Margie Yasuda was very helpful with this, and establishing the menu.”
Wilson, who serves as general manager of Sayama, shared with the Argus in a Tuesday interview about her experience helping Sullivan devise the concept.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of different recipes and unique take on Japanese food,” said Wilson, noting several of Sullivan’s friends contributed recipes as well as her. “I’ve been doing this for quite a long time, so when David approached me we sat down and put [this concept] together and said ‘Let’s do this!’”
Wilson has been involved in restaurant operations for 15 years.
“The community energizes us; they’ve been wanting something in this location and more restaurant options in the area. We have such an amazing, supportive community and we’re trying to give them something they’ll love.”
Kanpai, a Japanese-themed bar, remains open next door. With this in mind, Sullivan said it made sense to open another Japanese restaurant there.
“‘Kanpai’ is ‘cheers’ in Japanese; that’s why the bar’s always been on there. That’s what made it difficult to change the restaurant into anything but a Japanese restaurant.”
Among Sayama’s signature items are an original poké sauce, a poké fish trio and a salmon BLT sandwich. According to Sullivan, mafa chicken will be available as well.
The sushi menu is created by Wilson.
One entree on the Sayama menu may resonate with many longtime Ontario residents: The Green Dragon Steak. Sullivan noted that this green onion-topped, sliced steak served with rice or noodles was a popular feature at the former East Side Cafe in the 1970s.
“We’ve tried to resurrect that, because it is such a great thing for the citizens of Ontario. People have always mentioned that, so we thought we’d bring it back.”
Sullivan said that it in addition to the green dragon steak, “In this community … everyone’s got a lot of secret recipes. Then you find out that they’re not that secret at all.”
Wilson cites Tommy Ogawa, the original owner of Ogawa’s, for helping her get involved in the culinary arts.
“He hired me to manage this place and taught me sushi. I took to it very well and … I’ve been doing it ever since.”
“[I’m] just really excited to bring the Japanese cuisine back and know that it was missed. I know the folks across the river do a great job. Just wanted to bring it back to Ontario and give it a new twist.”
The Sayama staff held the ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, following a soft opening over the past several weeks. The building was also the previous home of Bagman BBQ and Klondike Pizza restaurants, as Sullivan acknowledged.
Sullivan also owns Rusty’s Pancake & Steak on West Idaho Avenue.
