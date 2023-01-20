Sayama opens its doors in Ontario today

The Sayama Grill Japanese Restaurant, as pictured Tuesday afternoon. Owner David Sullivan and restaurant staff members celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting this morning, with the restaurant occupying the former Ogawa’s location.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Since Ogawa’s moved to Fruitland last year, David Sullivan has spent time working out how to repurpose the building which used to be its host. With the help of Rachel Wilson, he found that the answer could only be a new Japanese restaurant.

Today marks the grand opening of Sayama Grill on East Idaho Avenue. According to Sullivan, the restaurant’s name is a nod to Ontario’s sister city; Osakasayama, Japan.



