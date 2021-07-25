ADRIAN — On July 16, the photography camp held in Adrian, hosted a photo booth at the community market. At the booth, the students and teachers had various different backgrounds and props to choose from. They invited the public to get their picture taken in order to help the young students of the camp to practice their photography skills.

The photography camp plans to host another photo booth on Aug. 20 during the community market, in order to present their progress over the course of the program. The students will have the opportunity to sell their pictures that they’ve taken during their classes and nature walks, in addition to giving the photos taken at the first photo booth to the families for free. The event on Aug. 20 will conclude the summer program.

