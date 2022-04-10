Sav-On coming to Ontario

ONTARIO — Residents on the west side of Ontario will eventually be seeing more business growth along Southwest Fourth Avenue, as Albertsons will soon have a Sav-On pharmacy at its location.
According to Erin Mullener, general merchandise manager, there are only a few more steps needed. This includes getting licenses from the state, which officials are hopeful will come in the near future.
She said the pharmacy will be located in the front of the store where the customer service counter currently is and will run all the way to the meat department. The customer service counter will move closer to the exit doors.
The recent remodel of the complete layout of the store, prepared it for the pharmacy addition.
“That turned out so good,” Mullener said.
The addition is especially timely, she noted, with the closure of Bi-Mart pharmacies in the past few months, which included it’s Ontario location.
“It’s big for us,” Mullener said of getting a pharmacy at the Ontario store.
Officials at the store are currently focused on getting more involved with the community, and she noted that the store’s new manager came from Eagle and is very involved in the community.
If the Easter egg hunt that was held there Saturday went well, more community events like that will be planned in the future.
Mullener has worked there for nearly 14 years, and says the pharmacy will be her “baby,” and that she is “super excited about it.” She has been to other stores to see how things work, and said if things go well, in the future, it could include a drive-thru out front.
“We have high hopes,” she said.
Once the licenses are in, the construction crew will come in and build the pharmacy in about a month’s time span, according to Mullener, who has seen this happen at other stores.
“One day it’s not there, and one day it is,” she said.
Nearly everything is in place for that day, she said, noting that they already have started getting the registers in.
With it being near the front of the store, the hope is people will be able to come in, drop off prescriptions and do their shopping, then pick up their medicine on their way out.
“There are so many positive things,” she said, noting that it will provide jobs, too. “Which is awesome.”
