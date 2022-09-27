Saturday marks final sprint boat races of the year

World-class racer Chris Munro, left, and his wife and navigating co-pilot, Katie Munro, race around a jet sprint boat speedway in their vessel, Kiwi Shake & Bake No. 35. The couple is expected to be at the race this weekend. Originally from Queenstown, New Zealand, the Munros now live in Boise where they own and operate Pie-O-Neer Pies. The Ontario Speedway was designed by Chris Munro, who also has designed and built other tracks in New Zealand. Also on his team is crew chief Chris Bowman, the current president of the U.S. Jet Sprint Association, who has been instrumental in helping out with Ontario’s speedway.

 Jeff Halstead Photography courtesy Ontario Speedway

ONTARIO — Ontario Speedway will host its third and final sprint boat race of the year on Saturday, and organizers have been hard at work at getting more people to attend the event.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at 1345 Golf Course Road.



Tags

Load comments