Saturday marks final sprint boat races of the year

ONTARIO — Ontario Speedway will host its third and final sprint boat race of the year on Saturday, and organizers have been hard at work at getting more people to attend the event.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at 1345 Golf Course Road.
In addition to lowering ticket prices, track owner Ron Dillon donated 250 tickets to members ages 6 to 12 of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley in the hopes they will attend with parents.
At an Ontario City Council meeting in August, Dillon said he was frustrated by “not great attendance.” He said the first race drew in about 1,100 people with the second race drawing barely more than 400 spectators.
“Do not buy into, ‘If you build it, they will come,’” he said.
Issues discovered along the way included hosting races on a facility where the grass wasn’t ready yet and, Dillon said, doing the bulk of advertising through Facebook.
Furthermore he said he had learned that the pricing was too high.
“In this community, it better be a really, really low price or they won’t come,” Dillon said.
He said already were charging half the price of other tracks, saying that was “risky.”
In a news release on Sept. 23, Dillon stated that it was known a similar track in Marsing, Idaho, was extremely popular when it was actively holding races 2 decades ago.
“We are looking for those fans who were disappointed when the Marsing track closed down,”he said.
The cost to attend the race is $15 per adult, with no cost for children age 5 and younger.
There will be overnight camping and food and beverage booths at the race on Saturday.
For more information, visit www.ontariospeedway.com or contact Dillon at (208) 573-4255.
