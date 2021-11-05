ONTARIO — Celebrate Veterans Day with music! Community Concerts of Treasure Valley presents the Sasha Kolpakov and Nicolas Adams, for a night of Romani (Gypsy), jazz, latin and flamenco Music. Any active-duty Military or veterans and their families are invited to attend without cost as honored guests.
Sasha Kolpakov is one half of VS Guitar Duo, along with his uncle, Vadim Kolpakov, the famous seven-string guitarist. The VS Guitar Duo was originally scheduled to perform, but the program had to be changed after Vadim contracted COVID.
Vadim is recovering in Moscow, Russia and is unable to travel. The Kolpakovs did not want to disappoint our community and were able to persuade Nicolas Adams to step in for Vadim.
These two musicians will represent the three-generation tradition of the Kolpakov family’s Russian-Romani artistic dynasty. Kolpakov and Adams will combine music from different parts of the world to conquer the hearts of audiences with incendiary melodies and dances that originated centuries ago in the Romani camps of Russia and Europe.
Sasha Kolpakov is a guitarist of the Kolpakov Romani artistic dynasty that has given the world three generations of exceptional musicians. He has received numerous awards as a virtuoso guitar player at national and international music competitions. Kolpakov hasbeen actively performing and competing both in Russia and abroad (Europe, Asia, USA, Canada). He performs with Via Romen, a US–based ensemble and in the famous Ice show “Carmen” by Olympic Champion Ilya Averbukh. In 2017, he and his uncle Vadim released their debut album., “Under Cover,” a collection of world music with their special interpretation.
Sasha’s repertoire includes Romani music, Latin American, jazz and Spanish flamenco.
Nicolas Adams, an American Serbian Roma (Gypsy), is a fifth-generation musician. A self-taught guitarist, Nic has played professionally since the age of twelve and specializes in a variety of stringed instruments. His eclectic style includes a wide range of selections, from traditional classics to innovative, contemporary music.
Sasha Kolpakov is sponsored by Kremona Guitars. Sasha and Nic’s performance is sponsored locally by Hotbox CBD.
Tickets are available in advance at Dorsey Music/Ontario or at the gift shop at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario. Season tickets and individual concert tickets are available on Eventbrite through our Facebook Page: Community Concerts of Treasure Valley. Tickets, the popular punch card and season tickets will also be available at the door.
To have a safe and uninterrupted concert season, masks and social distancing will be required at the venue until further notice. This event is suitable for all ages.
For further information or questions, email communityconcertstv@gmail.com or call Janet Komoto at (208) 739-2777.
