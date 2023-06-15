PAYETTE — A pretrial conference for Sarah Wondra has been continued to July 6. This was granted by District Court Judge Kiley Stuchlik in the Payette County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Wondra participated remotely from the Payette County Jail. It’s noteworthy that these charges are unrelated to the case of a missing child in Fruitland, for whom Wondra remains one of four suspects, according to the last update from Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff.



