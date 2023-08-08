PAYETTE — At a pretrial conference on Friday, Sarah Wondra changed her plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’ on charges aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evidence destruction, alteration or concealment. This plea was entered before District Court Judge Kiley Stuchlik in the Payette County Courthouse, who ordered a pre-sentence investigation during this conference.

A Rule 11 plea agreement was entered and a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 18 was vacated as a result of this agreement. It’s noteworthy that these charges are unrelated to the case of a missing child in Fruitland, for whom Wondra remains one of four suspects, according to the last update from Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff.



Tags

Load comments