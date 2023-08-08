PAYETTE — At a pretrial conference on Friday, Sarah Wondra changed her plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’ on charges aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evidence destruction, alteration or concealment. This plea was entered before District Court Judge Kiley Stuchlik in the Payette County Courthouse, who ordered a pre-sentence investigation during this conference.
A Rule 11 plea agreement was entered and a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 18 was vacated as a result of this agreement. It’s noteworthy that these charges are unrelated to the case of a missing child in Fruitland, for whom Wondra remains one of four suspects, according to the last update from Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff.
She is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at someone’s head at close range during or immediately following a verbal assault; the evidence destruction or alteration stemmed from an alleged attempt to prevent the firearm from being found as evidence; no changes in a third charge of controlled substance possession for hydrocodone pills was reported in online records accessed by the Argus through iCourts.
A sentencing hearing in the matter is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. The maximum for the first count is 5 years with a $5,000 fine and also allows for up to $5,000 in civil penalties for the victim; the second carries a 10-year maximum and $10,000 fine; and the third carries a 7-year maximum with a $15,000 fine.
Should she be convicted of three felonies in Idaho, she is facing a minimum of five years to life in prison under Idaho law.
Payette County Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Phillips previously told the court Wondra is “persistent” eligible. This can translate to longer sentences for offenders who have previous felony convictions.
Wondra is represented in this case by Attorney Brett Schiller, public defender.
A federal trial originally slated to begin May 30 is now planned for Oct. 16. The request to continue the federal trial was the fifth one entered in that case, according to court records. The counsel requested 120-day continuance for more time to investigate as well as for “state court matters to be resolved.”
A pretrial readiness conference is slated for Oct. 5, according to an order dated May 17 by U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill. Wondra has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges related to an incident with a firearm on April 13, 2022.
