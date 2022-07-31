Sarah Poe: ‘An opportunity for the public to put faces to names’

ONTARIO — After spending two years behind masks, shields and office doors while working to provide health services amid COVID-19, officials at the Malheur County Health Department briefly set aside their masks Wednesday afternoon and opened their doors to the public for its first open house since the pandemic started.
Office staff shared information about the department’s programs with visitors throughout the afternoon. In an interview during the open house, Director Sarah Poe said the event was intended to help the public become familiar with her staff.
“This is an opportunity for the public to put faces to names and to learn more about our programs,” said Poe. “We’ve been in the news a lot over the last couple of years, but more specifically [about] COVID. Right now, the majority of what we do every day is not COVID. We have a lot of amazing programs that maybe people in the community don’t know about, and I feel like it’s easier to access programs when you actually know who you’re talking to.”
Such programs include immunizations, testing and family planning, birth and death certificates, home visiting, WIC and peer support.
“There really is something for everybody within our clinic.”
Poe said the department is stocked with most immunizations needed for children for school. The office is also able to assist with any medical exclusion certificates youth may need.
“Especially when kids are going back to school — that’s really important, because we’re also responsible for for the school exclusion program,” she said, noting that the department’s Vaccines for Children program provides free immunizations, some of which are free for adults. “That means that if your child is not up to date on vaccines, we coordinate with the schools to make sure that those kids get their vaccines or the proper exclusions so that they can go back. That’s always a pretty stressful time each year.”
The clinic also has booster or required travel immunizations for adults, Poe added.
As part of the department’s continuing response to COVID-19, Poe said the office continues to offer all available vaccines. Supplies of the newly-approved Novavax vaccine, known on the market as Nuvaxovid, are expected to arrive soon.
One incentive the department has in place to encourage the public to visit is its “Health is Wealth” program. The program includes a punch card to keep track of which services a patient uses.
“This is an appropriate use of some of our vaccine incentive funding; One of the requirements of that card is that you are up to date on all of your vaccines including every COVID vaccine dose that is available for you. That is how we are able to fund that program, but it also is responding to a higher rate of some of the communicable diseases that we monitor in the community, and realizing that we do not have enough testing [being completed] at this time.”
Completing the punch card nets a patient $100. The program is in an effort to improve disease surveillance and is not tied to one’s risk for infection, according to Poe.
Elsewhere in the Ontario clinic, Poe said staff offer “short consultations; just a few minutes that people can take time to meet the person doing the program, learn a little bit about it, even if they themselves are not eligible. Say, for home visiting, that is with families with children under 5 … It really helps us to have more knowledge of what public health does in the community.”
Poe said “the work of every single person” is what made this open house possible, as well as the department’s daily work.
“I really believe that public health is for everyone. There’s something for every single person in this community that we do, and we want to help.”
Individuals who would like more information can phone the department at (541) 889-7279 or visit malheurhealth.org.
