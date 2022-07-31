Sarah Poe: ‘An opportunity for the public to put faces to names’

Office assistants Crystal Corona and Sara Dockter and Clinic Manager Kyle Sorensen greeted visitors to the Malheur County Health Department’s open house on Wednesday.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — After spending two years behind masks, shields and office doors while working to provide health services amid COVID-19, officials at the Malheur County Health Department briefly set aside their masks Wednesday afternoon and opened their doors to the public for its first open house since the pandemic started.

Office staff shared information about the department’s programs with visitors throughout the afternoon. In an interview during the open house, Director Sarah Poe said the event was intended to help the public become familiar with her staff.



