Santa Claus is coming to town

The Chronicles Of Malheur County has learned exclusively that a special visitor with nine employees will be arriving today in Ontario. They will be staying here until late Dec. 23 or around Midnight on Christmas Eve.
Local officials will not confirm on the record, but it appears that Santa Claus will be using the Ontario Municipal Airport as the headquarters for his Christmas tour of the world.
In an exclusive interview, Santa Claus indicated great knowledge of Malheur County and the Treasure Valley region. He indicated that the location was an excellent place from which to reach all four corners of the world within a 24-hour time period.
“I am quite familiar with Ontario and the nearby communities,” stated Santa Claus. “The airport facilities are quite adequate for the needs of anyone looking to travel north, south, east or west. A number of key suppliers are in the region.”
Santa Claus was reluctant to discuss details, but all indications appear that he will be spending a couple of days here.
Without confirming specifics, the Ontario Municipal Airport is preparing for a major event this week.
“We got an advance call from the North Pole to be ready for a special visitor,” stated Adam Brown, Ontario city manager and acting airport manager. “We set aside hanger space for this special guest.”
“Prior to my annual trip, I try to make sure my trusted associates are all well-fed and in good shape,” Santa Claus explained. “Malheur County and the Treasure Valley have all of the key elements needed to assure quality services.”
Though Santa Claus did not confirm the names of his associates, The Chronicles Of Malheur County has been able to confirm that two businesses are delivering supplies for nine customers arriving today at the Ontario Municipal Airport: Blitzen, Comet, Cupid, Dancer, Dasher, Donner, Prancer, Rudolph and Vixen. In addition, another company is delivering supplies addressed to a “SC” set to arrive at the airport today.
Good little boys and good little girls (not to mention adults who recall bedtime stories told to them as children) will recognize these names as those of the nine reindeer who help drive Santa Claus around the world. “SC” is believed to be code for “Santa Claus.”
Another indication that Malheur County will be the center of global activity this week comes from an official with the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I just heard that the Ontario Municipal Airport approved an unusual flight plan for a flight coming from the north this week,” said John Breidenbach, chief executive officer/president of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. “The airport staff told me that we should prepare for a very special visitor. I immediately put together maps of all of the area towns and cities to send to some airline called ‘ReindeerAir, Inc.’”
“We love visitors who come for Christmas,” Breidenbach continued. “We hope whoever this special visitor is that they meet all of our wonderful residents.”
Interestingly, whomever this special person is, it has been confirmed that he is not required to file a flight plan with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Who (or is it “whom”) is able to fly in and out of the United States of America without filing a flight pattern? In checking with Federal sources, only Santa Claus and his nine reindeer are given permission to come and go as needed. One unnamed federal official commented that “No passport, No REAL ID, no paperwork is needed for Santa Claus. We appreciate the fine work of Santa Claus and the nine reindeer.”
The official also gave a shout-out to the elves who work behind-the-scenes to make the 24-hour trip a success each year.
Brown confirmed, “We don’t anticipate any problems with our guest leaving on time for his travels.”
Santa Claus did confirm that he’s been making a list and checking it twice of all the children in the Western Treasure Valley. “Our tech elves have digitized all of my records,” Santa Claus said. “It makes it much easier to keep track year-to-year of the progress made by children – and those young in spirit – as I believe everyone has a good heart.”
He asked we get out his message of love:
“Merry Christmas!”
The Chronicles Of Malheur County is a news column that details life and activities in the Greater Ontario Area in Oregon and Idaho. For more information, contact Richard McDonough at newsaboutamerica@gmx.us.© 2021 Richard McDonough.
