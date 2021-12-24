The Chronicles Of Malheur County – continuing its exclusive reporting on Santa Claus in Ontario – is now able to confirm that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer took off from the Ontario Municipal Airport at about 9:51 PM on Dec. 23. We are told that that specific time was chosen so that Santa Claus would be able to reach all countries throughout the world prior to the start of Christmas Day.
He has 24 hours to deliver presents to good little boys and good little girls in more than 200 countries worldwide. We have it on good authority that a number of boys and girls who may not have been as good as they could have been will also be receiving gifts from Santa Claus. In addition, a number of adults are also anticipated to be receiving gifts from him this year.
We had agreed to embargo certain news while Santa Claus was in Ontario. We are now able to provide some of the key details of his stay here as well as how the reindeer who work with Santa Claus got ready for their global trip.
“We had breakfast with Santa Claus on Dec. 3 here in Ontario,” said John Breidenbach, chief executive officer/president of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and board. "On the next day, Dec. 4, Santa Claus was in the Winter Wonderland Parade. On both occasions, he asked us about suppliers of mushrooms and willow tree leaves."
“While I wasn't sure why he was asking these questions, I confirmed that we do have those products in the area,” Breidenbach continued. “I was able to direct Santa Claus to several businesses in Ontario and throughout the region.”
Adam Brown, city manager of Ontario and acting airport manager, stated that based on a request received from a “special guest, we set aside storage space for mushrooms and willow tree leaves.” We have been able to verify that supplies of both mushrooms and willow tree leaves were delivered to the Airport on Tuesday. The orders were addressed to Blitzen, Comet, Cupid, Dancer, Dasher, Donner, Prancer, Rudolph and Vixen.
In our exclusive interview with Santa Claus, he verified that his key workers love eating mushrooms and enjoy the taste of willow tree leaves. “I have an entire team of elves who do nothing but source these products using environmentally sensitive techniques,” explained Santa Claus. “Those elves have been quite ingenious to locate sources in every time zone, except one, where these products are readily available for our needs.” Santa Claus explained that because of nearby supplies in Labrador, it’s not necessary to have local supplies in Newfoundland itself. (Newfoundland has its own time zone – one-half an hour earlier than the Atlantic Time Zone.)
Ben, the owner of a business that sells trees in the Treasure Valley, explained that the firm “recently delivered an order for nine bales of willow tree leaves directly to the Ontario Municipal Airport. The anonymous customer indicated it was for his employees. While it was easy to harvest the leaves from our Arctic Willow Trees, we thought the order rather odd since we only know that Alaskan caribou [reindeer] enjoy eating them – and well, who has caribou in Malheur County?”
Prior to Santa Claus leaving Ontario, we are told, he left a card of thanks to Ben: “My employees thoroughly enjoyed the willow tree leaves. It was wonderful that you were able to provide a little taste of home from the Arctic here in Oregon. Donner even kept some for a reindeer-bag to enjoy when we get back home.”
We now can also confirm that Chad, one of the elves who works in procurement for Santa Claus, had put in the order for the willow tree leaves. Chad also located a supplier of mushrooms in the area that was able to deliver sufficient quantities needed for the reindeer.
“We recently delivered an order for 9 large boxes of mushrooms to be delivered directly to the Ontario Municipal Airport,” said Mason Groves, of Groves Country Farms in Parma. “The anonymous customer indicated it was for his employees. We are proud that we could provide a selection of delicious mushrooms.”
Groves noted “it seemed odd that each box was only addressed using first names at the airport, but that the delivery went well.” He noted some of the first names – like Comet and Dancer – were not names of customers that they had ever served.
Santa Claus also left a note of thanks to Groves Country Farms.
“The reindeer enjoyed the mushrooms,” Santa Claus wrote in the thank you card. “All found the mushrooms to be very tasty. Prancer, in particular, commented on the flavor of the Lions Mane mushrooms. Thank you for making our visit to Ontario a wonderful experience.”
Brown stated that “all airport personnel were on hand to assure our guest was able to get on his way in a prompt fashion. There were no delays.”
Before departing from the Ontario Municipal Airport, Santa Claus explained that he and his reindeer will make a quick dash in the skies over the western United States as well as Mexico to get to the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and begin delivering gifts in Kiribati, Tokelau and Samoa.
“From there, I’ll be going to a number of the nations in the South Pacific as well as Australia and New Zealand,” Santa Claus detailed. “From there, it’s steady travel throughout Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and North America. I should be back in Ontario and the Treasure Valley to deliver gifts locally in the late hours of Christmas Eve.”
Santa Claus did request that we ask all children to get to sleep at their bedtime tonight.
“Tomorrow morning, children throughout the world will wake up to love,” Santa Claus stated. “I realize that not everyone will be able to get everything that they may want, but I am an optimist at heart. Through the eyes of children grows the love that provides the joy for this season and year-round.”
“Merry Christmas!”
