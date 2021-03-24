Saint Alphonsus will host COVID clinic day on Monday; appointments needed

Dr. John Foote gets a COVID-19 vaccination from Dina Ellwanger, RN, and president and chief nursing officer for Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, who is currently working on the front lines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ONTARIO

Individuals who meet the latest eligibility guidelines from Oregon Health Authority to receive a COVID-19 vaccination now have another option for clinics to choose from.

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario will be hosting a clinic day at the hospital on Monday, according to information from Claudia Weathermon, public information officer.

Appointments are needed for the clinic, and can be made online at www.SaintAlphonsus.org/getvaccinated.

Oregonians currently eligible include

• All adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions,

• Migrant and seasonal farm workers,

• Seafood and agricultural workers,

• Food processing workers,

• People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living,

• Individuals experiencing homelessness,

• People currently displaced by wildfires,

• Wildland firefighters, and

• Pregnant people 16 and older.

In the near future, Saint Alphonsus will be offering stand-up vaccination clinics on Mondays and Fridays. Interested persons are urged to check the website often for new appointment dates.

