Individuals who meet the latest eligibility guidelines from Oregon Health Authority to receive a COVID-19 vaccination now have another option for clinics to choose from.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario will be hosting a clinic day at the hospital on Monday, according to information from Claudia Weathermon, public information officer.
Appointments are needed for the clinic, and can be made online at www.SaintAlphonsus.org/getvaccinated.
Oregonians currently eligible include
• All adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions,
• Migrant and seasonal farm workers,
• Seafood and agricultural workers,
• Food processing workers,
• People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living,
• Individuals experiencing homelessness,
• People currently displaced by wildfires,
• Wildland firefighters, and
• Pregnant people 16 and older.
In the near future, Saint Alphonsus will be offering stand-up vaccination clinics on Mondays and Fridays. Interested persons are urged to check the website often for new appointment dates.
