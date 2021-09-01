Saint Alphonsus pauses non-emergent surgeries and procedures in Boise, Nampa due to surge

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario on Southwest Ninth Street is pictured in April of 2020. While the Saint Alphonsus Health System is pausing certain procedures in Boise and Nampa, scheduled surgeries and procedures are still continuing at this time in Ontario and Baker City.
BOISE — With a surge in COVID-19 cases and increased hospitalizations, non-emergent surgeries and procedures requiring overnight hospital stays at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa are being paused through Sept. 18, and will be evaluated daily, the health system announced on Tuesday.
Urgent, emergent and medically necessary, time-sensitive procedures and medical care are still being done at both hospitals, and outpatient surgical procedures are proceeding subject to capacity constraints. Scheduled surgeries and procedures at Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Ontario and Baker City, will continue, subject to existing capacity.
“The growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations added to a record summer volume of trauma and medical emergencies, like heart attack, strokes, and cancer are creating stress on our health system capacity. In order to safely provide the best care possible, we are re-allocating resources to COVID-19 care,” said David McFadyen, President of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. “We anticipate this will be a temporary pause and we will continually monitor our capacity and staffing levels in order to restore full-service care as soon as possible.”
Officials urge citizens to help preserve capacity in hospitals by getting vaccinated.
“All COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective and are readily available in our community,” said Travis Leach, President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa.
Inpatient hospital census at both the Boise and Nampa hospitals exceeds 100% of total staffed beds. More than 20% of all patients in Boise and 35% in Nampa are COVID-positive cases. These are record volumes never seen during the entire 18-month pandemic. Saint Alphonsus Health System continues to enforce visitation restrictions and requires all persons entering our facilities to wear appropriate face coverings and maintain greater than 6-foot distance at all times.
As the region’s most advanced trauma network, Saint Alphonsus will continue to perform urgent and emergent surgeries and procedures including those that if delayed would have significant risk of medical deterioration or may materially impact the patient’s prognosis, morbidity or treatment plan, as determined by the patient’s surgeon.
