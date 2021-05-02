Boise
Saint Alphonsus Health System on April 27 was named one of the Top 15 Health Systems in the country by Fortune/IBM Watson Health. In addition, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario was recognized as one of the Top 100 hospitals in the country.
Saint Alphonsus, with hospitals in Boise, Nampa, Ontario and Baker City, Oregon, appears on the Top 15 list for the second year in a row. This is the first year its Ontario hospital has made the individual top 100 list.
“This is a testament to the dedication, hard work and commitment of our colleagues throughout the health system, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. I couldn’t be prouder of how everyone rolled up their sleeves, adapted to trying circumstances, and never lost sight of our mission and obligation to our patients and our communities. I am also proud that we are joined on this the top 15 health system list by St. Luke’s Health System. It is incredible to have both health systems on such a prestigious list,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.
IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.
“This high honor tells the story about the care and dedication our colleagues pour into their work each day. They truly have the patients’ best interest at heart, so they strive for excellence on a consistent basis. That local, caring excellence, paired with the expertise of the larger Saint Alphonsus Health System, has made Saint Alphonsus Ontario an institution the patients and community have confidence in,” said Dina Ellwanger, President and Chief Nursing Officer at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center — Ontario.
This year’s ranking of top hospitals also introduces a measure of hospitals’ contributions to community health with a focus on equity developed by a team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components: 1) assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; 2) identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and 3) focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress.
Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.
