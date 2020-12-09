Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario ‘fortunate’ to be part of larger health system

ONTARIO
When citing concerns to the newspaper regarding the spread of COVID-19 last week, Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe mentioned that her primary concern is for outbreaks and particularly their uptick in hospitalizations and the impact of that on hospitals.
“We’re hearing that Saint Alphonsus [Medical Center]-Ontario reported their COVID unit is considered full with eight people in the hospital right now and four to keep in Ontario because of reduced hospital capacity in Idaho,” Poe said. “It’s very concerning.”
The Ontario hospital was listed in Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report for the week of Nov. 23-29, as reporting one to nine COVID patients.
Upon learning this, the newspaper reached out to Saint Alphonsus for comment, and officials would not corroborate the statement.
Rather it was stated that because the Saint Alphonus health system has four hospitals (Ontario, Baker City, Nampa and Boise), they are able to move patients if needed.
“As a large health system with 4 hospitals, we have the ability to move patients within our system to provide the best care to COVID and non-COVID patients,” said Anna LaRosa, RN, executive director of Operations and Patient Care Services, SAMC- Ontario. “We monitor bed availability constantly across our system of four hospitals to ensure we can provide the necessary care for Ontario and the Western Treasure Valley.”
The Ontario facility has “an adequate supply of ICU and non-ICU beds to meet current needs,” she said, adding that it is not unusual to be near capacity for a period of time.
“We don’t have a stated ‘capacity’ for how many COVID patients we would take,” LaRosa said. “That’s a fluid number depending on our ability to provide mandated staffing ratios and preserve bed space for non-COVID patients.”
She said the situation is “very dynamic” and “changes frequently as patients are discharged, admitted or transferred within the hospital.”
The hospital has a total of 49 beds. Furthermore, LaRosa said there are additional rooms that could be re-activated if need be.
As hospitals are required to keep a certain number of beds open to accommodate non-COVID patients, “it’s a balancing act,” she said.
So far, Ontario hasn’t had to push the pause button on non-emergent surgeries, however, it is an option they can use, if needed, to ensure adequate bed space.
“We continually evaluate whether we need to deploy this option,” LaRosa said.
There are continued conversations with health-care providers throughout the region, she said, in order to see how they can help each other with rising hospital census due to COVID cases.
In addition to keeping all COVID positive patients separate, with separate staff assigned to them as well, Saint Alphonsus is working with a “phased response” when it comes to COVID.
“We have a multi-stage process to ensure COVID positive patients are kept separate from non-COVID patients,” LaRosa said. “All patients coming into ED [emergency department] are COVID tested. If they test positive they are kept separate from the general population in ED and on the floor should they need to be admitted. We maintain “COVID-free” zones, which are areas where care is provided only for people not known to have COVID-19 or COVID symptoms.
“Additionally, everyone who enters our facilities is screened and undergoes temperature checks,” she said. “We require masks for everyone in our facilities, as well. And we meet and exceed CDC standards for facility deep-cleaning with increased frequency, with special attention to frequently-touched surfaces.”
Citizens outside of the hospital are also urged to take measured steps to prevent the spread of COVID.
“We join other health-care professionals in urging people to take precautions against the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, frequently washing hands and avoiding large groups,” LaRosa said.
“Ontario is fortunate to be part of the larger Saint Alphonsus Health System and the four hospitals can share staff and beds if needed. … This is why it’s so important to have community help in preventing spread of the virus.
“We need to reduce the number of people who need to come to the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.