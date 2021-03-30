ONTARIO
Ontario’s temporary winter warming shelter, which comprises tiny houses, received two donations totaling $10,000 from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario. The Saint Alphonsus Foundation provided a $9,000 grant to support the shelter’s efforts to provide temporary housing for the disabled, medically frail and children, and the hospital donated another $1,000.
“Community in Action is pleased to receive this generous donation from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center to support shelter in Malheur County. The donation will be used to help build a community center that will provide needed restroom facilities, showers, and a small gathering space for the shelter residents,” said Barb Higginbotham, executive director of Community in Action. “The current shelter project provides 16 units of shelter as a solution to literal homelessness to those who qualify. This is an opportunity for the residents to be safe, work on case plans to help improve their living situations, and to provide shelter from the harsh winter weather.”
“The Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario Foundation is proud to join this community effort in meeting the urgent needs of those we serve in the community. We look forward to supporting continued work by many partners to create longer-term affordable housing solutions for those in need,” said Tamara Davis, president of the Saint Alphonsus-Ontario Foundation.
According to Saint Alphonsus President Dina Ellwanger, “Everyone deserves equitable access to health care. They can’t get the care needed if they don’t have a stable place to live. That’s why Saint Alphonsus and Trinity Health are committed to addressing housing issues as part of their mission.”
The temporary shelter project is a joint effort of Community in Action, the city of Ontario and Origins Faith Community.
Saint Alphonsus and its foundation support housing as part of a larger effort to improve the health of the community. Affordable housing and homelessness were the number one concern identified in the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment.
