Saint Alphonsus
Argus file photo

ONTARIO — In response to the growing concerns over novel coronavirus COVID-19, The Argus Observer reached out to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario to see how they were handling the concerns.

Jennifer Krajnik, senior communications at Saint Alphonsus Health System released the following statement via email pertaining to the hospital’s response.

“Saint Alphonsus Health System physicians, providers and facilities follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other local, state, and federal agencies to protect our communities from infectious diseases. With regard to potential cases of COVID-19, the medical evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of patients is performed by licensed and certified clinicians in concordance with CDC protocols,” Krajnik wrote.

“Suspected cases will go through channels established by the CDC for diagnosis confirmation. Patients who present with symptoms, as outlined by CDC, and have recently traveled or been in close proximity with someone who has traveled to affected areas, are immediately isolated,” she continued.

“More information about COVID-19 is available at the CDC website and the local healthcare authority Malheur County Health Department.”

