BOISE
IDACORP, Inc. has announced the appointment of Odette Bolano to serve on the board of directors of IDACORP and Idaho Power.
Bolano is President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System, where she provides executive leadership and strategic and operational oversight for a five-hospital system across Idaho and Oregon. Prior to this role, from December 2015 to 2018, she served as president of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Before joining Saint Alphonsus, Bolano served as senior vice president of Kaiser Permanente — East Bay in Oakland, California, and in other senior executive positions with healthcare systems in Texas and Arizona.
“Odette is a tremendously respected business and community leader,” said Lisa Grow, IDACORP and Idaho Power president and chief executive officer. “For a company like ours, which is so committed to the communities we serve, we believe Odette is an excellent fit for our board.”
Bolano received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Christian University and Master’s in Administration of Healthcare Services from the University of Houston — Clear Lake. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“Odette’s vision for Saint Alphonsus during these extraordinary times is a testament to the strategic, innovative leader that she is,” said Richard Dahl, Chairman of the Board of IDACORP and Idaho Power. “We are so pleased to have her join us and add another local voice to our board.”
Bolano also serves as a board member of the Idaho Hospital Association, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, Boise Valley Economic Partnership, Idaho Business for Education, Boise State University Foundation, and Boise State University College of Health Sciences. She is an active member of the Carol Emmott Fellowship Board, a national organization committed to mentoring exceptional healthcare women leaders, helping them achieve their highest potential and influence as leaders in healthcare.
“Idaho Power has such a rich history in our community, and I’m honored to join the board of such a respected local company,” said Bolano. “Like healthcare, the future success of the energy industry depends on innovation and caring for our customers — and I’m excited to help guide that future for Idaho Power.”
