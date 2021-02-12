WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
A new tab will be appearing on the websites of Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s health systems, and it will be COVID vaccine specific.
The announcement was made by the entities on Wednesday morning which stated that the health-care providers were in the process of expanding resources for patients online as a way to keep the community informed about their COVID-19 vaccine supplies.
According to information in the news release from St. Luke’s, the expansion “will provide statistics and trends related to COVID-19 vaccine activity. The data will be captured and updated once a week and represent a specific point in time for the previous week.”
Numbers found under the added tab’s information will be specific to either Saint Alphonsus or St. Luke’s.
The information contained in the new tab within the dashboards will comprise data on the number and percentage of vaccine doses that have been administered, along with the weekly number of doses received from the state of Idaho.
Booster shots are a focus now
Scott Milner, director of pharmacy at St. Luke’s, explained that the health system is focused on ensuring patients receive their boosters, or second doses of vaccine. For this reason they are scaling back appointments for the initial doses.
“Our average is about 94%,” said Milner, referring to the total percentage of vaccines given so far from those received from the state.
The dashboards will be updated on Monday mornings and will be the current vaccine information for the week ahead.
Dr. Laura McGeorge, service line medical director at St. Luke’s, expanded on what Milner said pertaining to vaccines.
“But something to keep in mind even when we get vaccine: It may just be fulfilling our booster supply and not even really giving us much supply for adding any new patients,” said McGeorge.
State dashboard
During the presentation, the Idaho state dashboard was shared with participants of the virtual conference call who were able to see the breakdowns by percentage of doses administered to Idaho residents so far as of the morning of Feb. 8 in the dashboard tab labeled “Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Transparency Data.”
On the map display breakdown, it showed southwest Idaho, which borders eastern Oregon, currently has a percentage of doses administered of 66%.
Another breakdown found on that page is labeled “COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Details.” This profiles the providers and offers the number of doses distributed relative to the percentage of doses administered.
It was noted that the two-dose vaccine administration that is currently being employed has presented challenges to scheduling and that with the possibility of the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine being available in what is estimated to be the next few weeks, more options will be available for vaccinations.
