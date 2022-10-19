BOISE – With the onset of the annual influenza season, Saint Alphonsus Health System is once again teaming up with Albertsons to make getting a flu shot easy and convenient.

Patients in Meridian can visit a drive-through clinic at the Saint Alphonsus clinic at 3250 W. Cherry Lane, while in Nampa, drive-through flu shots are available at the Saint Alphonsus 12th Avenue Family Medicine clinic at 1510 12th Ave. Road.



