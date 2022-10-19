BOISE – With the onset of the annual influenza season, Saint Alphonsus Health System is once again teaming up with Albertsons to make getting a flu shot easy and convenient.
Patients in Meridian can visit a drive-through clinic at the Saint Alphonsus clinic at 3250 W. Cherry Lane, while in Nampa, drive-through flu shots are available at the Saint Alphonsus 12th Avenue Family Medicine clinic at 1510 12th Ave. Road.
Flu shots are also available by visiting your Saint Alphonsus primary care physician.
Saint Alphonsus is partnering with Albertsons pharmacies throughout southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon to offer flu shot clinics. Albertsons will also conduct mobile clinics at Saint Alphonsus facilities in Nampa, Boise, Fruitland, Baker City and Ontario.
“This is expected to be a severe flu season, and the best way to protect yourself from the effects of the flu is to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Patrice Burgess, MD, Executive Medical Director at Saint Alphonsus. “The CDC recommends annual flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older, and October is the best time to get vaccinated. Older folks and young children are especially vulnerable to the flu, which is why I’m so pleased Saint Alphonsus is making it so easy to get a flu shot this year.”
Saint Alphonsus will also be offering flu clinics for pediatric patients at the Mulvaney Pediatrics Clinic on the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center campus in Boise. Visit https://bit.ly/3EVPPro for more information or to schedule an appointment.
