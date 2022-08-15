Oregon awards funding to Ontario to improve 3 routes to school

Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

This intersection on West Idaho Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street is near the beginning of one of the three Safe Routes to School projects that will be constructed this summer in Ontario. The area in front of Dan’s Barber Shop will not be included in the project, however, work will begin just north of there on both sides of Northwest Sixth Street.

 Leslie Thompson |

Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — What happens when a grant is received for a big project but no contractor can be found to do the work? The project typically gets put on hold. That’s the status of a Safe Routes to School construction project that was intended to make improvements along pedestrian pathways to local schools before the 2022-23 school year. However, due to nobody bidding on the project, it is now on hold until next year.

The city of Ontario received a construction grant award from the Oregon Department of Transportation for Safe Routes to School, however, nobody has bid on the project. Having no contractor to do the work coupled with the start of school this week, has caused city officials to put project on hold until spring of 2023.



Tags

Load comments