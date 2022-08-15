This intersection on West Idaho Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street is near the beginning of one of the three Safe Routes to School projects that will be constructed this summer in Ontario. The area in front of Dan’s Barber Shop will not be included in the project, however, work will begin just north of there on both sides of Northwest Sixth Street.
ONTARIO — What happens when a grant is received for a big project but no contractor can be found to do the work? The project typically gets put on hold. That’s the status of a Safe Routes to School construction project that was intended to make improvements along pedestrian pathways to local schools before the 2022-23 school year. However, due to nobody bidding on the project, it is now on hold until next year.
The city of Ontario received a construction grant award from the Oregon Department of Transportation for Safe Routes to School, however, nobody has bid on the project. Having no contractor to do the work coupled with the start of school this week, has caused city officials to put project on hold until spring of 2023.
Bids went out in May and were open until June 2.
“Since then, the Public Works Department has been seeking a contractor to take on the project,” reads an update from the city on Monday afternoon. “The City plans to continue to search for a contractor that can begin construction in the Spring of 2023.”
The city’s portion of the competitive grant program includes enough funding to improve routes to three schools, May Roberts and Alameda elementary schools and Ontario Middle School.
The expected cost for Ontario’s project is $448,659 and the grant is not to exceed $358,931. The city will pay for its portion of the project match from the Street Fund.
Overall, ODOT received 99 applications for the funding cycle and awarded 43 projects totaling $28.3 million. The projects are said to support under-resourced communities in constructing safer routes on which to walk, bike and roll. Improvements for Ontario’s project will include the design and construction of new sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, crosswalks and signs.
When a contractor is found, improvements are planned on a portion of Northwest Sixth Street for those en route to or from May Roberts or the middle school, and along Southwest 12th Street and Alameda Drive for those en route to or from Alameda.
The grant funding includes money for community outreach as well as to provide educational materials to students and residents about safe walking, biking and driving practices.
According to a history of the Safe Routes to School Program, the state’s efforts to help provide those routes stretches back to 2001, when the first bill was passed which pushed local officials to look at the matter. The grant funding arm of the program has been helping communities since 2008.
Funding for the construction and education components of the program are expected to increase respectively $15 million annually in 2023 and $1.33 million annually in 2024.
