VALE — When Vale resident Ray Martinez attended the regularly scheduled meeting of the Vale City Council on Oct. 25, he had a request for the council to consider relating to recreational vehicle (RV) parking.
Martinez explained how he owns a 3-acre piece of land, but is choosing to not start construction on a new house due to the economic factors related to the current rate of inflation.
“Now is not a great time to build,” he stated.
A sentiment understood and echoed by members of the council.
“I understand the ordinance,” said Martinez, who explained that he also does not want to see RVs parked up and down city streets in Vale.
As someone who “owns his lot,” the future site of his home, Martinez said that he wants to park his RV on his lot and hook the vehicle up to city services for the time being. He said that this situation differs from simply parking along the street because he owns the land on which the vehicle will be parked.
“That’s really why I’m here,” said Martinez.
He went on to say that he can “sleep on a park bench, but [he] can’t park an RV on [his] own lot.”
Martinez made the request for the council to review the current city ordinance and consider making “a change to allow someone to live on their own property.”
The aim of seeking a change in the ordinance is to allow an arrangement like this for a temporary amount of time.
Mayor Tom Vialpando asked Vale City Manager Todd Fuller if he can work with the city’s legal counsel, Cole Sahleen, on the details of revisiting this ordinance.
The attorney said that it could amount to adding something to the existing ordinance that accounts for having full utility hookups in which the owner can “reside temporarily.”
The Vale City Recreational Vehicle Parking Ordinance currently does specifically prohibit using an RV as a residence, temporary or otherwise, stating, “No recreational vehicle shall be used as a place of habitation on any public street, alley or highway within the limits of the City; except that recreational vehicles may be parked in the front yard” and behind sidewalk areas. The ordinance does list a “parcel or tract of land” that can be used temporarily as “a place of habitation” but only for a period of 72 hours. A longer span of time (limited to 14 days) “may be authorized in writing by the Public Works Committee.”
No formal action was taken on this matter until such time that Fuller and Sahleen have had a chance to review and make suggestions to the council regarding any changes to the city’s ordinance.
The next meeting of the Vale City Council is on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at 150 Longfellow St. N. For more information, phone (541) 473-3133.
