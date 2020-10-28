COTTAGE GROVE
As rumors fly and tensions rise in the last week of voting, the Rural Organizing Project has intensified its “Defend Democracy” campaign to counter disinformation about who can vote, make sure all voters can safely access ballot drop boxes, and effectively de-escalate any election-related threats and intimidation. The campaign, rooted in the electoral organizing of 70 volunteer-run human dignity groups that make up the ROP network, has established a hotline and is reaching thousands more via paid radio ads and public service announcements as the final day to cast ballots approaches.
ROP created the Defend Democracy Hotline (541) 714-3257, democracy@rop.org, rop.org/democracy) to respond to voting disinformation spreading on social media and any threats of voter intimidation that may take shape.
• Distributing statewide more than 30,000 paper copies of the ROP STAND election guide in English and Spanish with voting and ballot measure endorsement information. • Canvassing door-to-door in Clatsop County to meet neighbors and share voting information.• Distributing information to voters via social media in English and Spanish about how to fill out a ballot correctly for first time voters and voters whose first language isn’t English in Umatilla County.• Organizing caravans with voters who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color to vote together in Deschutes County.• Holding daily walks in Curry County to pick up and deposit signed, sealed ballots in the local dropbox.• Sharing voter information at the US Post Office in Klamath Falls.• Notifying elections officials when ballot boxes are overflowing due to unprecedented early voting. In nearly every rural Oregon county a week out from the election, more than a-third of registered voters have voted as of Oct. 26.To ensure more people have access to voting resources, ROP produced and bought radio ads to spread the word. “Everyone has a right to participate in our democracy,” the 60-second ads say, and share ROP’s Defend Democracy Hotline number (541-714-3257) to report concerns and access voting information.
“Whether we live in Brookings or Burns, rural Oregonians care deeply about our communities and groups across our network are working hard to make sure everyone can participate this election season,” said Jessica Campbell, ROP’s Executive Director. “After countless conversations with rural leaders across our network, ROP is operating the Defend Democracy Hotline and campaign to help keep temperatures low and ensure that everyone can participate fully in our democracy in November and beyond.”
