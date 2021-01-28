MALHEUR COUNTY
According to a news release Thursday afternoon from Malheur County Health Department, COVID-19 outbreaks are on the rise locally, with the most significant spikes in Vale and Ontario.
“We’re very concerned with this trend of outbreaks, especially in the 97918 ZIP code, including Vale and Willowcreek areas,” said Sarah Poe, director of the health department, in a news release.
“With a number of new infections linked in the last three weeks, there is the potential for a significant increase in cases when people don’t follow precautions. This hurts schools and businesses and risks the health and safety of the elderly and most vulnerable. We need to act swiftly as a community to stop the spread.”
At least three outbreaks with active cases have been linked to Vale’s high school and elementary school and the Malheur County Jail. It is noteworthy that Vale School District just went back to class on Jan. 19.
In Ontario, outbreaks include Fry Foods, Baker-Murakami Produce and Snake River Correctional Institution.
In the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report, which was published on Wednesday, the known outbreaks are included. However, Malheur County Health Department cautions that “the numbers and dates of most recent onset are no longer accurate in some cases.”
“We know, through our case investigations, that these outbreaks are growing,” Poe said. “People who have even mild symptoms, please be tested and isolate immediately. If you believe you have had potential exposure, get tested and quarantine.”
Additionally, it is important that individuals who do test positive and are contacted by a case investigator to share accurate information about who they have had contact with, according to the release.
“This is critical to efforts to contain the spread of virus and protect public health.”
