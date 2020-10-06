NEW PLYMOUTH
The Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary of New Plymouth is hosting a benefit rummage and bake sale on Oct. 10. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will provide funds for veterans and Christmas food boxes for the community. For more information, contact Susan Brossard at (208) 278-5285.
