Concept view of the Cairo Junction Roundabout

This rendering shows a concept view of the Cairo Junction Roundabout on U.S. 20/OR 201 in Ontario. A roundabout will soon replace the current "T" intersection, with work expected to begin sometime in 2023.

 Oregon Dept. of Transportation

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — According to the latest information from the Oregon Department of Transportation, final designs for safety improvements on U.S. Highway 20, which include projects from Ontario all the way to Riley Junction, just east of Burns, are nearing completion.

Among the work that will be seen in Ontario is a roundabout and a parking area along the Yturri Beltway on Oregon Route 201 for trucks pulling off the freeway when it is shut down, which happens frequently during the winter. Further work in the region will include projects to improvements the highway, which is restricted to some trucks, because of the curves in the Malheur River canyon between Harper Junction and Juntura.



Tags

Load comments