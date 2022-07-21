This rendering shows a concept view of the Cairo Junction Roundabout on U.S. 20/OR 201 in Ontario. A roundabout will soon replace the current "T" intersection, with work expected to begin sometime in 2023.
ONTARIO — According to the latest information from the Oregon Department of Transportation, final designs for safety improvements on U.S. Highway 20, which include projects from Ontario all the way to Riley Junction, just east of Burns, are nearing completion.
Among the work that will be seen in Ontario is a roundabout and a parking area along the Yturri Beltway on Oregon Route 201 for trucks pulling off the freeway when it is shut down, which happens frequently during the winter. Further work in the region will include projects to improvements the highway, which is restricted to some trucks, because of the curves in the Malheur River canyon between Harper Junction and Juntura.
The roundabout in Ontario will eventually replace Cairo Junction, the current “T” intersection at U.S. Highway 20 and Oregon Route 201. The plan that has been underway for several years, with state officials saying it will result in fewer, less damaging accidents than putting in signal lights, a commonly suggested alternative.
Preliminary designs show that traffic moves through the roundabout in a counter-clockwise direction, with dedicated right turns lanes for traffic coming from the north (Ontario) turning toward Vale, and traffic from the west (Vale), turning south toward Nyssa.
Access to properties adjacent to the roundabout will be provided safe entrances and there will be a special lane dedicated for super-sized loads.
The project is expected to go out for bid in October, with construction estimated to begin in 2023 and wrap up in 2024. ODOT officials say the improvements will benefit all travelers along this corridor. The plan also includes upgrading existing pullouts and installing safety upgrades at various intersections.
A fact sheet provided by the Department of Transportation, which discusses the need for the roundabout, states that there were 31 crashes at the intersection from 2009 to 2018. Of those, 15 were injury crashes and one was a fatality.
“These numbers are high compared to intersections with similar traffic volumes,” it states.
The site was identified for a potential roundabout in 2001 and crash data through 2016 caused it to become a priority. ODOT states that roundabouts “provide a long-term solution to the problem of safety” and “reduce injury and fatal crashes by up to 90%.” Furthermore, it states that it can minimize distracted driving incidents as it reduces the temptation to look at phones or other distractions while stopped for short periods.
Over the years, ODOT has made a number of safety improvements at the intersection.
Several alternatives were considered before opting for the roundabout. These included candle sticks/barriers, speed reduction, 4-way stop, traffic signal and an overpass or underpass.
While safety has been touted as the primary reason for the roundabout, other benefits have been cited by ODOT officials, including a reduction in delays and emissions and fuel savings for vehicles not waiting at a stoplight or stop sign.
