Rotary Rose Sale this Thursday

ONTARIO
An email message received from Amber Campbell, member of Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club of Ontario, announced that the civic group’s annual fundraising event, the Rotary Rose Sale, is happening this Thursday.
“This event supports the Education Fund for the Western Treasure Valley (Ontario) Rotary Club. This fund provides scholarships to graduating high school students from the tri-county area of Malheur County, Oregon, Payette and Washington Counties, Idaho,” wrote Campbell.
She said one of the areas of service in Rotary is to support literacy and education. It is for this reason, the club reaches out to local schools to donate dictionaries. These dictionaries go to third-grade students in local classrooms.
Last year, this event raised approximately $5,000. Over the 30 year history of the fundraiser, it is estimated that about $300,000 has been raised.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.