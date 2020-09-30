Rotary Rose Sale this Thursday

Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, left, stands outside a refrigerated trailer stocked with fresh roses for the annual fundraising sale for the Rotary Club of Western Treasure Valley in 2019. Goldthorpe is also the president of the Rotary Club of Western Treasure Valley. This year's event is slated for Thursday.

 Griffin Hewitt, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

An email message received from Amber Campbell, member of Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club of Ontario, announced that the civic group’s annual fundraising event, the Rotary Rose Sale, is happening this Thursday.

“This event supports the Education Fund for the Western Treasure Valley (Ontario) Rotary Club. This fund provides scholarships to graduating high school students from the tri-county area of Malheur County, Oregon, Payette and Washington Counties, Idaho,” wrote Campbell.

She said one of the areas of service in Rotary is to support literacy and education. It is for this reason, the club reaches out to local schools to donate dictionaries. These dictionaries go to third-grade students in local classrooms.

Last year, this event raised approximately $5,000. Over the 30 year history of the fundraiser, it is estimated that about $300,000 has been raised.

