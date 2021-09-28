Rotary Club's annual scholarship fundraiser is Thursday

Roses will be center stage as members of the Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club will be peddling petals for a good cause this Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Plaza Inn and Rite Aid on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario.
ONTARIO — For years, the Western Treasure Valley (Ontario) Rotary Club has helped local high-schoolers who are graduating by offering scholarships for higher education. One major way in which club members raise funds each year for this is through the club's annual Rotary Rose Sale.
This year, the sale will be on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rotary Club members will be staged at their usual spot, in the parking lot in front of the Plaza Inn and Rite Aid on Southwest Fourth Avenue.
Attendees can purchase one dozen roses for $20, or a half-pound chocolate sampler box from Weiser Classic Candy for $10.
As there are a limited amount of roses available to purchase on the day of the sale, roses can also be pre-ordered, by phoning Amber Campbell at (208) 230-5699 or Beth Earles at (208) 369-7205.
The Rotary Rose Sale supports scholarships for high school graduating students from Malheur County, as well as Payette and Washington counties. It also supports other donations to education and literacy based programs that the club is involved with, which includes an annual dictionary program for third-graders in local area schools.
