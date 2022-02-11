WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club will award scholarships of $750 to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend college on a full-time basis and students must be enrolled full time with a minimum of 12 credits.
Students from the following areas qualify to apply for the scholarships: Malheur County, Payette County, and Washington County.
Students must provide a brief paragraph individually addressing each of the following areas:
• Describe some of the jobs you have held, if you are presently employed, and if you intend to work while attending college.
• Describe your academic and extracurricular activities, awards, honors and offices held.
• Outside those required by your school, describe your participation and/or leadership roles in community service, outside interests, or activities.
• The student should explain why they should be awarded this scholarship and how the scholarship would contribute to their educational goals and vocational aspirations.
• Each student must have two letters of recommendation, with at least one coming from a high school faculty member or counselor.
Students must have completed applications postmarked before March 18.
Applications are to be sent to Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club, P.O. Box 734 Ontario, Oregon, 97914.
Go to argusobserver.com to download a copy of the Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club 2022 Scholarship application.
