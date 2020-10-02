Roses of all colors draw patrons for annual sale

ONTARIO
The Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club saw a lot of activity on Thursday morning, as members were set up for the day for the group's annual rose sale in the parking lot at the Saint Alphonsus Ontario Health Plaza on Southwest Fourth Avenue.
Rotary Club member Amber Campbell said late Thursday that they raised between $4,000 and $5,000.
Each year, the event bolsters the Club’s Education Fund. As explained by Rotary Club member Amber Campbell in an email on Sept. 29, the fund helps local students in various ways. This includes providing scholarships to graduating high schools students in the tri-county area of Malheur County in Oregon and Payette and Washington Counties in Idaho, and dictionaries for third-grade students.
Catching up with Campbell and other club members outside of the refrigerated truck full of roses bundled by the dozen for $20 each, she reiterated that this event gathers “a lot of money for education.”
“It’s our mission and tradition,” she said.
The event ran from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. When asked before noon about how well the event was going and if a lot of roses were being sold, Rotary member and Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe responded.
“We’re ahead of schedule in terms of distribution,” he said.
Campbell said that with supplies being limited to the day of the sale, people can always put their names on a list for next year’s event. Rotary members estimated that 90% of the rose sales are “pre-sale” transactions, which is why supplies are limited to stock on hand.
Goldthorpe said that the club has good relationships with vendors and suppliers that allow the event to happen every year.
In addition to roses, boxes of chocolates from local candy retailer Weiser Candy Company were also available to accompany the floral bundles or be purchased by themselves.
