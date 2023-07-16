Ron Hanks to receive FAA safety award Saturday

Nyssa High School students gather around Ron Hanks in October of 2016 while he explains his drone with camera and monitor during an event held for 4-H National Youth Science Day in October of 2016. Hanks is getting a prestigious national award on Saturday during an open house at the Ontario Municipal Airport from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ONTARIO — Can you claim to have an accident free safety record? Pilot Ron Hanks can claim that distinction, a record which is to be honored by the Federal Aviation Administration at the Ontario Municipal Airport’s KONO Open House and fly-in event on July 22 a with a Wright Brothers Award to be presented to him by Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden.
In a phone interview with the Argus on Tuesday, Airport Manager Andy Wood shared some of his interactions with Hanks in the time he has worked with him. Hanks is president of the Arrowhead Soaring Club.
“He’s had a 50-year accident free-record, which is what qualified him for the Wright Brothers Award,” said Wood. “He’s been an active member of that club and providing flights for youth and others who want to fly or glide around the Ontario area.”
Wood said Hanks continues to be a supporter of the airport and many of its functions, including his involvement with the Experimental Aircraft Association.
“He’s been very helpful with them and also the airport museum,” Wood continued. “The aircraft that we have there, he’s been actively involved in keeping all of it running well for us. He’s done a lot of work around the airport as well.”
Among the key projects Hanks has been involved in is maintaining a grass airstrip known as the Cash Preston Lee Troyer memorial runway. The 2400-foot-long strip was dedicated to the late aviation enthusiast and frequent airport visitor in 2018, who died that year at the age of 9.
In a separate phone interview on Thursday, retired Ontario businesswoman Cheryl Cruson noted that as dean of Treasure Valley Community College, Hanks was pivotal in helping launch the college’s aviation program.
“He has a long career in aviation,” she said.
Ontario Mayor shared her excitement for Saturday’s awards ceremony in an email to the newspaper Thursday afternoon.
“The City of Ontario is appreciative of all of his contributions for the airport, and the Cash Troyer memorial strip,” she wrote. “Thank you Ron Hanks for your great contribution!”
She added that a number of aircraft will be on display, and Rob McDougall will be present in the airport’s aviation museum as part of the fighter classic series.
“He is developing a hands-on museum where people can come and actually work on helping to restore airplanes,” she said.
Cruson added that Roger Fairchild is to receive an Aviator of the Year award at Saturday’s event.
The ceremony is scheduled for noon in the airport’s aviation museum, and the public is invited to attend. There will be refreshments served afterward, including the introduction of kiwi burgers — a nod to Wood, a New Zealander living in Ontario, according to Cruson.
