Ron Hanks to receive FAA safety award Saturday

Nyssa High School students gather around Ron Hanks in October of 2016 while he explains his drone with camera and monitor during an event held for 4-H National Youth Science Day in October of 2016. Hanks is getting a prestigious national award on Saturday during an open house at the Ontario Municipal Airport from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Can you claim to have an accident free safety record?  Pilot Ron Hanks can claim that distinction, a record which is to be honored by the Federal Aviation Administration at the Ontario Municipal Airport’s KONO Open House and fly-in event on July 22 a with a Wright Brothers Award to be presented to him by Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden.

In a phone interview with the Argus on Tuesday, Airport Manager Andy Wood shared some of his interactions with Hanks in the time he has worked with him. Hanks is president of the Arrowhead Soaring Club.



