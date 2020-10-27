Rodriguez recall not moving forward

ONTARIO
The deadline to submit the required documents to recall Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez, including signatures for verification, arrived without any submissions.
An email from Ontario City Recorder Tori Barnett, received on Monday evening, explained further.
“Since I have not received any documents, nor have I had communication from them, as of 5:00 p.m. today, October 26, 2020, the petition for a recall on Councilor Freddy Rodriguez will not be moving forward,” wrote Barnett.
In early August, Barnett was notified that documents had been filed with the state in an effort to recall Rodriguez.
Barnett confirmed on Aug. 10 that she had received verification that “the appropriate and correct documents have been filed and accepted at the State of Oregon Elections Division” to continue with the recall of Rodriguez.
The petitioner, Vernon Dennison, had filed an Initial Petition (SEL350) with Barnett in late July.
Rodriguez was elected by voters to his current position on the Ontario City Council in 2018, and was sworn into office Jan. 3, 2019.
