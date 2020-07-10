NYSSA — Today is the first full-day of activities at Nyssa’s Thunderegg Days, which this year is being held at South Park, with some events being held at at the Oregon Trail Arena at the rodeo grounds, just down the street, west of the park.
This evening, there will be live music at the Malheur Credit Union Stage featuring “SELF SMARTID”, starting at 6 p.m. The Owyhee Riding Club will have rodeo events, starting at 7 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Arena. Events will include junior breakaway and junior barrels, mini bulls and mini bucking ponies, novice bareback riding, stock saddle bronc, open bareback, saddle bronc, stock saddle bronc and bull riding.
Saturday, the event will be led off with the Thunder Run fun run. The Thunder in the Streets car and tractor show starts at 10 a.m.
Story Time sponsored the Nyssa Public Library is at 11 a.m. at the MFCU stage. Live music will feature Bo Molly Anderson and Megan Wilson, at 7:30 p.m. followed at 8 p.m. by the Poison Creek Bank.
The last event is the fireworks show at the Oregon Trail Arena. Viewing will be from the parking lot.
One of the rock vendors this year is Joe Philpott of Vale.
A long-time rock collector, Philpott said he has been a rockhound pretty much his whole life and spent several years collecting while living in Arizona. He moved back to Vale about five years ago, but still makes trips to Arizona. His son, Joey, is also a rockhound and two work together.
Also at Thurderegg Days is Charlene and Kurt Branham, who own a rock and gem shop in Caldwell. They have been rockhounds for about seven years, and coming to Thurnderegg Days four or five years. They travel to several shows around the Northwest.
They began working with rocks making lamps from honey-colored calcite, Kurt Branham said, samples of which they have at their booth.
