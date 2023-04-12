VALE
For any team to make six appearances in a competition is worth noting in the history books. Now, Vale High School’s robotics students can add their names to those pages.
According to a Vale Lions Club news announcement obtained by the Argus on March 20, two teams from Vale will be among the 11 Oregon teams to appear at the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas during its first three days, a nonprofit tournament running April 25-27. These 11 teams come from an initial pool of 160 teams at the Oregon robotics competition this school year.
Competitors utilize VEX-specific kits and equipment to build the robots which they will use for the tournament. Eight robotic team members qualified to compete this school year, up from seven the year prior according to the Lions Club.
“A check to the team to assist with costs of the trip was presented by Lions Rich Thurmond and President Larry Hinton to [Robotics coach] Jim Schaffeld, instructor and six team members, Layton Hickman, Dave Chudleigh, Wyatt Cannon, Ryan Rodgers, Ryan Bledsoe, and Eli Mendietta. Good Luck in Dallas!”
The Argus reached out to the teams’ coach in a phone interview on Wednesday to learn more about his teams and their journey this school year. He said that as part of each year’s competition, his teams get to recycle components from previous years’ creations.
But most importantly, the program helps bring them out of their comfort zones.
“The biggest thing that is really coming out this year, my students are learning to communicate not only with each other and their team, but with other students around the state,” said Schaffeld. “We’ve been to six different competitions in Idaho and in Oregon. These are great kids that are not the athletes in school, they’re not going out and doing things, and they’re usually pretty shy … These kids, they find their people [in this program], and they open up.”
The communication skills students learn in the program also help them talk to adults, said Schaffeld; They have been actively fundraising to earn the money needed for the trip to Texas.
Fundraisers have included selling Krispy Kreme donuts and Papa Murphy’s pizzas.
“Every day, there’s a new problem; A robot might run well one day, [then] it’s not running well the next day. They have to figure that out, they have to troubleshoot and they have to work hard at it and get something out of it. Those are life skills that everybody needs.”
Despite the one team from 2022 becoming two teams for 2023, Schaffeld said he has observed his teams working well and sharing ideas off with each other, and have won awards this year which they hadn’t in previous years.
The teams have been active for seven years, except for one year which was interrupted by COVID-19.
“We’re relatively new in this competition; We compete with schools across the state of Oregon, and we compete with Idaho really well too … They’ve been at a high level all year long.”
To get further insight about what inspired students to join the team, the Argus also interviewed students David Chudleigh and Eli Mendieta, both seniors.
“It allows for so much creativity and it really allows me to work hard at something … there’s not much luck involved,” he said. “My brother did a year [on the robotics team] back when I was in middle school, and then I did two years of robotics and then … my sophomore year I didn’t do it because of COVID, and then I picked it back up my junior year. That was the first year me and my team qualified for the world championship.”
As a team captain, Chudleigh said he hopes for his team to be the best built team it can be.
“I like helping the younger kids that I adopted into my team, just getting them started. I’m excited to see them going into next year,” said Mendieta. “I used to watch my brother when I was in middle school and he was part of the robotics program for a little bit, and then I planned on doing it my freshman year but I couldn’t because of scheduling issues. Then I did it online my sophomore year, that was a COVID year … I had Mason Chudleigh and and Landon McKrola that year, and I stuck around because I really like it.”
Mendieta said he looks forward to improving on last year’s team scores and intends on having his team be better prepared for Dallas.
“I’m really excited about what they can do at the competitions, and I just hope they have their best days. We’re still trying to peak and get better every day,” Schaffeld said.
Patrons interested in donating funds to help with transportation costs may phone Vale High at (541) 473-3181 for information.
The world championship runs from April 25 to May 4. The championship will be broadcast live online at http://bit.ly/401av88.
VEX Robotics supplies educational products for schools and colleges, and is headquartered in Greenville, Texas. Their website is at vexrobotics.com.
For more information about the championships, visit http://bit.ly/3Kopvau.
