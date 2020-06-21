NYSSA — Nyssa Road District No. 2 and the Malheur County Road Department will be working on chip seal projects throughout the county starting June 22 and stretching through July 1.
The first of these will be undertaken by the road district from June 22-26. Chip sealing will be done on the following roads: Echo Road (from Columbia Avenue to Enterprise Avenue), Cloverdale Road (from Highway 201 S to Echo Road), Enterprise Avenue (from Lytle Boulevard east to Highway 201 S), River Road, Owyhee Avenue (from Norwood Drive, west to dead end), and Emerald Slope Road in Adrian.
Roads will be closed to thru traffic during the work. Exceptions will be made for people needing to use the roads; however, motorists are urged to find an alternate route.
The next project, which is being undertaken by the road district and county road department will be from June 29 to July 1, weather permitting.
For this, the entities will chip seal Lytle Boulevard from Enterprise Avenue, north to Vale. Delays will be expected for fresh oil, loose gravel and slow driving conditions. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in place, and motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the project, if possible.
For questions or concerns, about either project contact Nyssa Road District No. 2 Supervisor Wes Allison at (208) 739-1895 or wesnyssaroad@yahoo.com. Malheur County Road Supervisor Dave Tiffany, at (541) 823-3191, can also be contacted regarding the Lytle Boulevard project.
