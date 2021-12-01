ONTARIO — In October, when the Oregon State Board of Nursing took final disciplinary actions against nurses and nursing assistance, it "reprimanded" the registered nurse license of Julie Rae Sullivan, of New Plymouth. The reason: failing to accurately document nursing interventions, failing to take action to preserve client safety, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice while working in Oregon.
According to the stipulated order for reprimand of license, Sullivan became an RN in July of 2007.
Per the order, she will have to complete five courses from the National Council of State Boards Nursing. Those courses revolve around critical thinking skills; medication errors; documentation; ethics and professionalism; and accountability and liability. Sullivan must provides proof of completing those courses within three months, or be referred back to the board for possible further disciplinary action.
The reprimand stemmed from information the board received in July of of 2018, while Sullivan was employed with the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the order. That information indicated she had “failed to adequately assess a patient with a change in condition, failed to perform thorough and accurate documentation on several occasions, failed to follow the facilities medication administration policy resulting in a medication error and failed to correctly transcribe orders into the medical record,” reads the order.
The Oregon State Board of Nursing has oversight of licensing, regulating and disciplining certain health-care providers, and following disciplinary rules pursuant to Oregon Revised Statute and Administrative Rules.
According to the board, Sullivan’s discipline fell under ORS 678.111(1)(f), which lists “causes for denial, revocation or suspension of license or probation, reprimand or censure of license,” due to “conduct derogatory to the standards of nursing.”
That conduct is defined in Oregon Administrative Rule 851-045-0070. According to the board, in Sullivan’s case, that related conduct includes “but is not limited to” achieving and maintaining clinical competency; client safety and integrity; and communication.
The order states that Sullivan wishes to cooperate with the board, and agrees to the reprimand.
This includes her understanding that her actions were “considered by the Board to be of a grave nature and, if continued, constitutes a serious danger to public health and safety.”
Furthermore, Sullivan understands that similar conduct in the future that result in violations of the law or the Nurse Practice Act, she could face further disciplinary action against her license, up to and including revocation of her license to practice.
According to the board, about 50 to 60% of complaints come from nursing employers, with others coming from state agencies, other professionals, coworkers, or patients and their families. Furthermore, information about specific investigations is confidential per state law.
It also states that disciplinary cases may be resolved by a stipulated agreement, such as was the case with Sullivan, or by notice, if an agreement cannot be met.
